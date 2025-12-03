Malaysia Advances New 2026–2030 Action Plan to Eliminate Forced Labour by 2030

Malaysia is taking significant steps to strengthen its national response to forced labour through the development of the National Action Plan on Forced Labour (NAP-FL) 2026–2030. The new plan aims to accelerate national progress toward the country’s commitment of eliminating forced labour by 2030.

A two-day workshop held on 20–21 November 2025, organised by the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) with technical support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), brought together representatives of government agencies, employers’ and workers’ organisations, and civil society groups. The participants reviewed the draft plan and provided additional inputs to shape a strengthened national framework.

Renewed Commitments to Prevention, Enforcement and Victim Protection

The new NAP-FL builds on lessons learned from the first National Action Plan (2021–2025) and reflects Malaysia’s intent to sustain momentum in combating forced labour across key economic sectors.

The draft roadmap includes enhanced commitments to:

Prevent forced labour risks in supply chains and workplaces

Strengthen governance of labour migration and ethical recruitment

Improve enforcement and compliance systems for labour standards

Expand protection, remedy and access to justice for victims , including migrant workers

Enhance coordination between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak

Workshop participants also reviewed proposals for a more robust, cross-government coordination structure to ensure consistent implementation nationwide.

Government Reaffirms National Commitment

Rafea'ah Binti Nahar, Undersecretary of KESUMA’s Policy Division, stressed the government’s determination to keep forced labour a central national priority.

“The action plan that will be developed for 2026–2030 must be proactive, effective, and commit to the nation’s aspiration of eliminating forced labour by 2030,” she said.

KESUMA emphasised that the new plan aims to deepen cooperation among ministries, strengthen monitoring, and promote responsible business practices in alignment with Malaysia’s broader labour reforms.

ILO: Sustainable Change Requires Collective Action

The ILO highlighted that Malaysia’s efforts align with the country’s binding obligations under the ILO Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No. 29), its Protocol of 2014, and other international labour standards.

“The draft plan is the result of a comprehensive and inclusive process that reflects the strength of Malaysia’s approach and the belief that sustainable change is only possible when everyone is part of the solution,” said Tuomo Poutiainen, Deputy Regional Director of the ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.

He noted that Malaysia’s ongoing engagement demonstrates strong political will to eradicate forced labour and promote decent work for all workers.

Next Steps Toward Cabinet Approval

Following the workshop, KESUMA will incorporate participants’ feedback into a revised draft of the NAP-FL 2026–2030. The updated plan will be circulated to relevant ministries and agencies before submission to the Cabinet for final approval.

The ILO will continue supporting Malaysia in implementing the new action plan and meeting its commitments under international labour standards.

Backed by Broad International Support

The workshop was supported by the Advancing Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (ADVANCE) project funded by the Government of Canada, alongside several ILO-led development initiatives, including:

Building Responsible Value Chains in Asia – Phase II , funded by Japan

Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme , funded by the European Union

EU-funded PROTECT project

EU-funded initiative on Education and Youth Training in Sabah, implemented with UNICEF

These partnerships demonstrate the strong international backing for Malaysia’s efforts to eliminate forced labour and strengthen worker protection.