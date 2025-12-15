Left Menu

Guterres condemns deadly attack on Hannukah celebration in Sydney

At least 11 people were killed when two gunmen opened fire on the Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney, which authorities have called a terrorist attack.

UN News | Updated: 15-12-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 11:13 IST
Guterres condemns deadly attack on Hannukah celebration in Sydney
In a social media post, Mr. Guterres said he was “horrified” by the incident. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the “heinous deadly attack” on Sunday against Jewish families gathered in Sydney, Australia, to celebrate Hanukkah.

 

In a social media post, Mr. Guterres said he was “horrified” by the incident.

“My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness,” he wrote.

 

At least 11 people were killed when two gunmen opened fire on the Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney, which authorities have called a terrorist attack.

Two of the victims were police officers, according to media reports. One of the gunmen was killed and the other was taken into custody.

Against antisemitism

The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Australia, and with the Jewish community in the country and worldwide, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement issued later on Sunday.

He “unequivocally condemns antisemitism in all its forms and reiterates that attacks on religious communities and peaceful celebrations strike at the core values of tolerance, coexistence and human dignity,” it said.

Alliance for understanding

The Secretary-General was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, where he addressed the opening of the 11th World Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

The initiative was established 20 years ago to promote respect and understanding between cultures and religions.

In a post on social media, UNAOC High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos said he was "appalled” at the attack and added his voice to the condemnation.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he said in a tweet.

About Hannukah

Hannukah, also spelled Chanukah, is the Jewish festival of lights.  

It celebrates the Jewish people regaining the freedom to practice their religion more than 2,000 years ago in a battle against Seleucid (Syrian-Greek) rule.

The eight-day celebration is marked by lighting candles each night on a stand called a menorah which is placed in windows or interior doorways.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025