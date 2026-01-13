Global Call to Action as Women Still Hold Just 64% of Men’s Legal Rights Worldwide

As the world marks International Women’s Day 2026, the United Nations is issuing a stark warning: no country has yet achieved full legal equality for women and girls, and at the current pace, closing global legal protection gaps could take 286 years.

Observed under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls”, International Women’s Day 2026 calls on governments, institutions, and societies to confront the reality that legal inequality remains one of the most persistent barriers to women’s empowerment — undermining progress across work, safety, health, education, family life, and political participation.

“Without justice systems that work for women, rights become a promise that never arrives,” UN Women said in a statement marking the day.

A global justice gap that demands urgency

In 2026, women worldwide hold just 64 percent of the legal rights enjoyed by men. Across critical areas including employment, pay, property ownership, mobility, inheritance, entrepreneurship, and retirement, laws continue to systematically disadvantage women.

These gaps are compounded by discriminatory social norms, weak enforcement, and political resistance, leaving millions of women unable to exercise rights that exist only on paper.

“If progress continues at its current pace, it will take nearly three centuries to close legal protection gaps,” UN Women warned. “That is not a timeline — it is surrender.”

From rights on paper to justice in practice

International Women’s Day 2026 places a sharp focus on equal justice, emphasizing that laws alone are not enough unless they are enforced fairly and accessibly.

Equal justice means:

Laws that protect women and girls from violence , with zero tolerance for abuse and impunity

Guaranteed access to education for girls and an end to child marriage

Women’s freedom to work, lead, and participate fully in public life

Family, labour, and health laws that do not discriminate

Survivor-centred justice systems free from bias

Affordable and accessible legal aid for all women and girls

As affirmed in Article 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights:“All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law.”

Global spotlight at CSW70

This year’s official UN observance of International Women’s Day will take place on 9 March 2026, aligning deliberately with the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), running from 9 to 19 March.

At CSW70, governments, UN agencies, and civil society will negotiate conclusions on the priority theme:“Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls.”

The session will focus on eliminating discriminatory laws, reforming unequal policies, and dismantling the structural barriers that continue to block women’s access to justice worldwide.

A call to action for governments, media, and citizens

As the world enters the second quarter of the 21st century, UN Women and partners are calling for renewed global mobilisation — not symbolic support, but decisive action.

This International Women’s Day, people everywhere are encouraged to:

Rally and raise their voices on 8 March 2026

Demand legal reform and enforcement , not delay

Support women’s rights defenders and justice initiatives

Amplify stories that expose injustice and inspire change

Join the global movement by sharing messages and stories using #ForAllWomenAndGirls, and follow UN Women for updates on events, actions, and advocacy throughout March.

“No matter how deeply rooted the sexism or how difficult the politics,” UN Women said, “we refuse to step back. We climb together — for the rights, justice, and empowerment of all women and girls.”