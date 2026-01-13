GigaDevice's Hong Kong Debut: A 40% Surge Reflects China's Self-Sufficiency Drive

GigaDevice Semiconductor's shares soared nearly 40% during its Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday, highlighting investor confidence in a company riding the wave of China's chip self-sufficiency initiatives amid ongoing tensions with the U.S.

The firm, which secured HK$4.68 billion ($600 million) in its second listing, is a fabless integrated circuit design house also listed in Shanghai. With shares closing at HK$222.8, up 38% from the offer price, GigaDevice's market cap has reached around HK$195 billion ($25 billion).

Ranked second globally in NOR flash memory, GigaDevice plans to channel proceeds from the listing into research and development, strategic investments, and potential acquisitions. In a ceremony, founder Zhu Yiming emphasized the company's evolution and outlined its ambitions in AI and product diversification.

