GigaDevice's Hong Kong Debut: A 40% Surge Reflects China's Self-Sufficiency Drive

Shares of GigaDevice Semiconductor skyrocketed by nearly 40% on their debut in Hong Kong as the company embraces China's self-sufficiency quest amid U.S. tensions. This fabless chip designer, ranking second globally in NOR flash memory market share, aims to expand further into AI and other tech areas.

Updated: 13-01-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:28 IST
GigaDevice Semiconductor's shares soared nearly 40% during its Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday, highlighting investor confidence in a company riding the wave of China's chip self-sufficiency initiatives amid ongoing tensions with the U.S.

The firm, which secured HK$4.68 billion ($600 million) in its second listing, is a fabless integrated circuit design house also listed in Shanghai. With shares closing at HK$222.8, up 38% from the offer price, GigaDevice's market cap has reached around HK$195 billion ($25 billion).

Ranked second globally in NOR flash memory, GigaDevice plans to channel proceeds from the listing into research and development, strategic investments, and potential acquisitions. In a ceremony, founder Zhu Yiming emphasized the company's evolution and outlined its ambitions in AI and product diversification.

