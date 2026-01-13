Violence Escalates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peace Committee Members Gunned Down

In a disturbing escalation of violence, four peace committee members were ambushed and killed by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking another grim development in Pakistan's troubled province. The incident unfolded on Tuesday near Mazang Chowk in Bannu district, an area adjacent to North Waziristan.

Police and security forces responded swiftly, cordoning off the attack site and commencing a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the culprits. The bodies of the victims were transported to a local hospital, where medical-legal processes were conducted.

This latest attack underscores a rising wave of terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with law enforcement personnel frequently in the crosshairs. Just a day earlier, a bomb attack claimed the lives of six policemen, including a senior officer, in a similarly targeted assault.

