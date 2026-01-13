Left Menu

Zingbus Drives Route Expansion to Surpass Rs 350 Crore

Intercity bus aggregator Zingbus aims to achieve over Rs 350 crore this fiscal through an expansion of its network in north and south India. Launching 28 new routes for Zingbus Maxx and Zingbus Plus, the company focuses on demand-led growth and anticipates significant year-on-year growth by FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zingbus, the intercity bus aggregator, announced plans to cross a top line of Rs 350 crore this fiscal by expanding its network across North and South India. The company's strategy is supported by launching 28 new routes under its Zingbus Maxx and Zingbus Plus services.

The expansion primarily covers existing routes, providing passengers with more flexible travel options. Executives anticipate robust year-on-year growth by FY26, propelled by a marked increase in operational revenue. 'As we target FY26 growth, demand-led expansion has been our focal point,' stated Prashant Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Zingbus.

Optimistic about profitability, Zingbus plans further route launches in South India in the coming months, collaborating with bus operators and route partners. The firm emphasizes technology enhancements and customer experience as pillars for sustained growth, with a fleet already spread across 200+ cities in 20+ states.

