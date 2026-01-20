Labour Department Fast-Tracks Benefits After Fatal Pinetown Workplace Accident

The Department of Employment and Labour has confirmed that the compensation benefits due to the widow of a deceased Pinetown worker are being processed and will be paid within a month, following a fatal workplace accident that has raised serious concerns about occupational safety compliance and employer accountability.

The confirmation follows the tragic death of 59-year-old Phila Mntambo, an employee at Steelbank Merchants in Pinetown, Durban, who sustained catastrophic injuries while on duty during a night shift. According to reports, Mntambo suffered severe head, face and chest injuries and lost his left arm while allegedly cleaning a machine on 29 June 2024, before succumbing to his injuries in hospital days later.

After learning of the incident, Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth instructed the Department’s Director-General, Jacky Molisane, to urgently obtain a full report into the circumstances surrounding Mntambo’s death.

Media reports indicated that the family had not received full disclosure from the employer and that Mntambo had previously raised concerns about being instructed to operate machinery — tasks reportedly outside his role as a cleaner and without appropriate training.

In response, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Chief Inspector, Mlungisi Zondi, was tasked with compiling a preliminary investigation report. The Department subsequently conducted an on-site inspection at the company to determine the cause of the incident and assess compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993 (Act No. 85 of 1993).

The investigation identified multiple areas of non-compliance, reinforcing concerns around unsafe work practices, inadequate risk controls and failures in worker protection systems.

The Department has since engaged directly with Mntambo’s family and confirmed that the compensation claim is being processed under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA). Minister Meth has directed officials to fast-track the claims process and ensure the family receives timely support and clarity.

“I was deeply touched by the news of Mr Mntambo’s passing,” said Meth. “It cannot be acceptable for an employee to be fatally injured while operating machinery he was not trained for. We will continue to monitor this matter closely and ensure the family receives the support and justice they deserve.”

Beyond this case, the Minister also extended condolences to families affected by the Vaal scholar transport accident and those impacted by flooding in the north-eastern regions of the country, reaffirming the Department’s commitment to worker and community safety.

Call to Action for Employers and Safety-Tech Providers

The Department reiterated that employers must prioritise occupational safety, skills alignment and compliance, and called on businesses to adopt modern safety management systems, real-time incident reporting tools and compliance monitoring technologies to prevent avoidable workplace fatalities and protect vulnerable workers.