UN Rights Chief Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Amid Freezing Temperatures

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has condemned renewed large-scale attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, describing the strikes as cruel and a clear violation of the rules of war.

His comments follow further overnight attacks that cut heating, electricity and water supplies in major urban centres, including Kyiv and Odesa, as much of the country endures extreme winter temperatures.

“This, as the people of Ukraine are gripped by extreme cold, with temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius at night,” Türk said.

Hundreds of Thousands Left Without Heating

According to Ukrainian authorities, the overnight strikes using long-range weapons caused emergency power and heating outages across several regions.

In Kyiv, the city’s mayor reported that 5,635 multi-storey residential buildings were left without heating on Thursday morning. Nearly 80 per cent of those buildings had only recently had heating restored following similar attacks on 9 January.

“This means that hundreds of thousands of families are now without heating,” Türk said, noting that several areas — including large parts of Kyiv — are also without running water.

“These attacks affect in particular the most vulnerable, including children, older people and persons with disabilities.”

Civilian Infrastructure Repeatedly Targeted

Türk said civilians are bearing the overwhelming burden of the attacks.

“Civilians are bearing the brunt of these attacks. They can only be described as cruel. They must stop,” he said.

“Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a clear breach of the rules of warfare.”

The High Commissioner stressed that the Russian Federation has continued launching such attacks despite extensive and well-documented public information about their devastating humanitarian consequences.

Widespread and Systematic Attacks Since October

According to the UN Human Rights Office, since October last year, Russian armed forces have renewed systematic, large-scale strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with attacks recorded in at least 20 regions.

These strikes follow similar waves of attacks in 2024, which significantly degraded Ukraine’s energy system.

As a result, much of the country has experienced rolling blackouts, often lasting up to 18 hours per day over recent months, severely disrupting daily life, healthcare services, education, and essential public infrastructure.

Call for Immediate Cessation

Türk issued a renewed appeal to Moscow to halt the attacks immediately.

“I call on the Russian authorities to immediately cease these attacks,” he said.

“It is appalling to see civilians suffering in this way.”

The UN Human Rights Office has repeatedly warned that continued damage to civilian infrastructure during winter conditions risks further humanitarian deterioration, increased displacement, and preventable loss of life.