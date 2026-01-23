Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Burkina Faso is investing more public money than it has in years, but the returns are falling short. A new assessment by the International Monetary Fund, produced by its Fiscal Affairs Department with support from the Government of Japan, finds that while public investment has risen sharply since 2021, the country is still struggling to convert spending into durable roads, reliable electricity, clean water, and quality public services. The report, based on the IMF’s Public Investment Management Assessment and its climate-focused extension, paints a picture of a system that is stronger on paper than in practice.

Public investment reached about 8 percent of GDP in 2024, above regional averages in West Africa. This reflects the government’s push to stabilize the country, respond to insecurity, and rebuild infrastructure. Yet access to basic services remains low, and Burkina Faso’s stock of public capital has slipped behind that of comparable countries. In simple terms, more money is going in, but fewer lasting assets are coming out.

Strong Rules, Weak Results

The report notes that Burkina Faso has made real progress in setting up rules and institutions to manage public investment. Budget laws are clear, multi-year planning frameworks exist, and coordination mechanisms link the central government, local authorities, and public entities. Compared with many low-income countries, the formal system looks solid.

The problem lies in implementation. Many investments are still treated as vague budget lines instead of clearly defined projects. This makes it harder to assess whether they are worth doing, how much they will cost over time, and whether they deliver results. Feasibility studies are required by law, but they are rarely published and are not consistently reviewed by independent experts. Project selection criteria are also not clearly shared with the public, leaving room for ad hoc decisions.

Where Projects Lose Momentum

Weaknesses grow once projects enter the budget. Although Burkina Faso uses multi-year budgeting tools, information on the full cost of projects is often missing or incomplete. The investment budget is also blurred by the inclusion of routine expenses that do not create new assets, making it difficult to see how much spending truly builds infrastructure.

One of the most serious gaps is maintenance. Roads, buildings, and other public assets receive far less upkeep funding than needed. As a result, infrastructure deteriorates faster, and future repair or replacement costs rise. Responsibilities for maintenance are spread across different ministries and funds, which further weakens accountability and planning.

Delays, Arrears, and Climate Blind Spots

Execution challenges compound these problems. Procurement laws promote competition and transparency, but security pressures have increased the use of emergency procedures that bypass open bidding. Information systems remain weak, delaying publication of procurement data and limiting oversight.

Cash management is another pressure point. Despite having a treasury single account and planning tools, poor coordination and frequent urgent spending have led to payment delays and a growing stock of arrears, much of it linked to investment projects. Contractors face uncertainty, projects slow down, and costs increase.

Climate risks add another layer of concern. Burkina Faso is highly exposed to floods, heat, and other climate shocks. While climate goals appear in national strategies and some climate spending is tracked, they are not yet fully built into investment decisions. Projects are rarely assessed for climate risks, and maintenance plans do not account for rising climate stress. This raises the risk that today’s infrastructure will not withstand tomorrow’s conditions.

Turning Spending into Lasting Impact

The IMF’s message is direct: Burkina Faso does not need more rules, it needs better execution. The report calls for a stronger project-based approach, clearer and public selection criteria, better disclosure of project costs, and firm protection of maintenance budgets. It also urges tighter treasury and procurement practices and the systematic integration of climate risks into every stage of the investment cycle.

In a country facing tight budgets, security challenges, and growing climate threats, improving how public investment is managed is not just a technical reform. It is essential to ensure that every franc spent delivers lasting infrastructure, stronger resilience, and real improvements in people’s daily lives.