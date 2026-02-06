Nepal Moves to Finalize National Roadmap for Jobs and Social Protection in Just Transition

Nepal is taking a decisive step toward accelerating job creation and expanding social protection as part of its just transition agenda, with a National Consultation and Validation Workshop on the proposed National Roadmap for Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, held from 5–6 February 2026 in Kathmandu.

The consultation, organized by the National Planning Commission (NPC) in partnership with ILO, UNICEF, UNDP and UN Women, reflects Nepal’s growing commitment to build an inclusive, resilient economy that can respond to evolving labour market realities and climate challenges.

The workshop was convened under the framework of the UN Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, a global initiative supporting countries to implement integrated policies that generate decent work while strengthening social protection systems.

Responding to Nepal’s Economic, Labour and Climate Challenges

Nepal faces a complex intersection of structural challenges, including:

Increasing climate-related risks

Persistent informality in the labour market

Graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status

Youth unemployment and migration pressures

Gaps in social protection coverage

Gender wage inequalities

Against this backdrop, the draft roadmap offers a coherent, evidence-based framework to create decent jobs while expanding social protection in ways that are inclusive, gender-responsive and sustainable.

Nepal as a Pathfinder Country Under the Global Accelerator

Nepal joined the UN Global Accelerator as a pathfinder country in February 2024, positioning itself to lead in developing integrated national strategies for employment and social protection.

This roadmap builds on earlier milestones, including a national diagnostic workshop held in June 2025, led by the NPC with UN support, which laid the groundwork for developing national priorities and strategic entry points.

National Planning Commission Calls for Urgent Job Creation at Home

In her opening remarks, Honourable Member of the National Planning Commission Dr Sunity Shrestha Hada emphasized the urgency of creating employment opportunities within Nepal to reduce youth migration and address labour market inequalities.

“There is high employment potential across provincial and local levels, supported by national-level guidance,” she said.

“The national roadmap for jobs and social protection for just transitions is important in providing clear direction and an actionable path forward.”

Evidence-Based Policy Framework Grounded in Research

The workshop featured expert presentations on analytical research underpinning the roadmap, including findings presented by Dr Dilli Raj Khanal, Macroeconomics Expert.

Plenary discussions allowed participants to review and validate:

Key recommendations

Strategic entry points

Implementation priorities

Institutional and financing considerations

The roadmap is being developed through an extensive diagnostic and consultative process led by the NPC, with technical support from UN partners and the World Bank.

Strengthening Coordination and National Ownership

The two-day consultation brought together senior officials from line ministries, social partners, development partners, academia and national experts.

The workshop aimed to:

Strengthen inter-ministerial coordination

Foster national ownership of the roadmap

Build consensus around feasible policy pathways

Align recommendations with national development priorities and institutional capacities

A strategic review of Nepal’s social protection policies was also presented by Dr Ram Kumar Phuyal, former NPC Member.

Towards Adoption and Implementation

Once validated and adopted, the National Roadmap will serve as a strategic instrument guiding Nepal’s efforts to translate just transition ambitions into concrete action.

It is expected to support:

Decent job creation and economic recovery

Structural transformation toward sustainable sectors

Expanded social protection coverage

Stronger partnerships and financing approaches

A more resilient and inclusive economy where no one is left behind

Closing remarks were delivered by the Honourable Vice Chairman of the NPC, Dr Prakash Kumar Shrestha, underscoring the importance of moving from consultation to implementation.

A National Step Toward Inclusive and Sustainable Transition

The consultation marks a significant milestone in Nepal’s journey toward a future of decent work, stronger social protection systems and climate-resilient development.

By aligning labour market reforms with social protection expansion, Nepal is positioning itself to ensure that the transition to a greener, more sustainable economy is also a transition that delivers opportunity, dignity and security for all.