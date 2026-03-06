UNICEF Alarmed as Nearly 180 Children Reportedly Killed in Iran Escalation

UNICEF has expressed deep concern over the devastating impact of escalating military violence in Iran, warning that children are bearing a heavy toll as attacks continue across the country.

According to reports cited by the UN agency, around 180 children have been killed and many more injured since the escalation began, highlighting the severe humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict.

Deadly strike on girls’ school

Among the most tragic incidents was a strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, on 28 February, while students were attending classes.

Reports indicate that 168 girls were killed in the attack, most of them between the ages of 7 and 12.

In addition, 12 children were killed in attacks on schools across five other locations in Iran, further intensifying concerns about the safety of children and educational facilities.

“These child casualties are a stark reminder of the brutality of war and violence on children,” UNICEF said, warning that such tragedies leave lasting impacts on families, communities and future generations.

Schools and hospitals damaged

The escalation has also damaged key civilian infrastructure, disrupting critical services for children.

According to available reports:

At least 20 schools have been damaged

Around 10 hospitals have been affected

These attacks are disrupting children’s access to education and essential healthcare, while increasing their exposure to violence and trauma.

UNICEF stressed that schools must remain safe spaces even during armed conflict.

“Children and schools are protected under International Humanitarian Law and must be places of safety,” the agency said.

Call to protect civilians

UNICEF has urged all parties involved in the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law and prioritize civilian protection, particularly for children.

“Under international humanitarian law, the lives and wellbeing of children must always be protected,” the agency said.

As the situation continues to evolve, UNICEF said it is closely monitoring developments and preparing to support humanitarian efforts aimed at assisting affected children and families.

The agency emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation and protection of civilian infrastructure, warning that continued violence could have long-term consequences for children’s safety, education and health.