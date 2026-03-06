Justice Systems Failing to Guarantee Equal Rights and Protection, UN Warns

Women and girls across the world continue to face systemic barriers to justice, with global legal systems failing to guarantee equal rights and protection, according to a new United Nations report released ahead of International Women’s Day 2026.

The report, “Ensuring and Strengthening Access to Justice for All Women and Girls,” by the UN Secretary-General, reveals that women globally hold just 64% of the legal rights enjoyed by men, exposing them to discrimination, violence and exclusion throughout their lives.

UN Women issued a global alert on 8 March, warning that gaps in laws, weak enforcement and discriminatory social norms are preventing women from accessing justice and undermining the rule of law.

Legal gaps leave women unprotected

The report highlights alarming legal shortcomings in many countries.

Key findings include:

In 54% of countries , rape is not legally defined based on lack of consent .

In nearly three-quarters of countries , national laws still allow girls to be married before age 18 .

In 44% of countries, legislation does not guarantee equal pay for work of equal value.

These gaps leave women vulnerable to exploitation, violence and economic inequality.

“When women and girls are denied justice, the damage goes far beyond any single case,” said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous.

“A justice system that fails half the population cannot claim to uphold justice at all.”

Rising threats and global backlash

The UN warns that progress on gender equality is increasingly under threat.

According to the report, a global backlash against women’s rights is contributing to new laws and policies that restrict freedoms and weaken legal protections.

Violations of women’s rights are occurring across multiple arenas, including:

Court systems and legal institutions

Online spaces and digital platforms

Armed conflict zones

Sexual violence in conflict has also surged. Reported cases of conflict-related sexual violence have increased by 87% in just two years, with rape continuing to be used as a weapon of war.

At the same time, the rapid growth of digital technologies has created new forms of online harassment and abuse, often with little accountability for perpetrators.

Progress made but challenges remain

Despite these challenges, the report notes important advances in legal protections for women.

87% of countries now have legislation addressing domestic violence.

More than 40 countries have strengthened constitutional protections for women and girls over the past decade.

However, UN Women stresses that laws alone are not enough.

Many survivors face barriers such as:

Social stigma and victim-blaming

Fear of retaliation

Lack of trust in legal institutions

Financial costs and time required to pursue cases

Language barriers and limited legal assistance

These obstacles often prevent women from reporting crimes or seeking justice.

International Women’s Day calls for urgent action

This year’s International Women’s Day theme – “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls” – highlights the urgent need for governments to strengthen legal protections and ensure accountability.

UN Women is calling for global action to:

End impunity for gender-based violence

Protect the rule of law and democratic institutions

Guarantee equal rights in legislation and practice

Expand access to justice systems for women and girls

Key moment for global gender equality

The issue will be a central focus at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), the UN’s highest-level global forum on gender equality.

The opening of CSW70 and the International Women’s Day commemoration will take place on 9 March 2026 at the UN General Assembly in New York, bringing together world leaders, policymakers and civil society representatives.

Bahous said the meeting represents a crucial opportunity to halt the rollback of women’s rights and renew global commitments to equality.

“Now is the moment to stand up, show up and speak up for rights, for justice and for action,” she said, “so that every woman and girl can live safely, speak freely and live equally.”