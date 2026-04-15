UNHCR Survey Reveals Growing Interest Among Venezuelan Migrants to Return Home Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

A new UNHCR survey has revealed that a significant minority of Venezuelan refugees and migrants across Latin America are considering returning home, signalling a potential shift in migration dynamics—though major economic, political, and informational barriers continue to prevent large-scale returns.

The findings come as Venezuela remains at the centre of one of the world’s largest displacement crises, with nearly 6.9 million Venezuelans hosted across Latin America and the Caribbean. (USA for UNHCR)

One-Third Open to Return, But Conditions Apply

According to the UN Refugee Agency’s latest assessment, approximately 35% of Venezuelans surveyed expressed some level of intention to return to their home country, with only 9% considering doing so within the next year. (ReliefWeb)

The primary driver behind this interest is family reunification, as many families remain separated across borders following years of migration.

However, the survey underscores that return decisions remain highly conditional. Most respondents indicated that meaningful improvements in Venezuela’s economic stability, job opportunities, security, and access to essential services would be necessary before they could consider going back.

Majority Still Choose to Stay Abroad

Despite the emotional pull of returning home, nearly two-thirds of Venezuelans surveyed said they do not currently intend to return.

For many, life in host countries—while challenging—offers relatively better access to employment, security, and basic services. These improvements, even if limited, are shaping decisions to remain and rebuild lives abroad.

At the same time, host countries themselves are under strain, with national systems facing increasing pressure from prolonged displacement and rising socioeconomic demands.

Information Gaps and Legal Uncertainty Key Barriers

One of the most significant obstacles to return is uncertainty.

Nearly 60% of respondents cited a lack of reliable information about conditions inside Venezuela as a major concern. Many are unsure what to expect in terms of safety, employment, and access to services upon return.

Additionally, refugees fear losing their legal status in host countries if they leave, creating a risk that discourages even those considering temporary or exploratory return.

A Complex Humanitarian Landscape

The survey—conducted between January and March 2026 across Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, and Guatemala with 1,288 respondents—highlights the evolving nature of displacement in the region. (UNHCR Data Portal)

It builds on earlier UNHCR monitoring, which showed that among those who had already returned to Venezuela, around 80% intended to stay, suggesting that return, when it happens, is often permanent.

Yet conditions inside Venezuela remain difficult. Economic instability, food insecurity, and shortages of essential services continue to affect millions, limiting the pace and scale of sustainable returns. (Human Rights Watch)

Funding Constraints Add Pressure

UNHCR has warned that its ability to support Venezuelans—both in host countries and those considering return—is constrained by funding gaps.

For 2026, the agency requires $328.2 million to meet needs across the region, but as of March, only 12% of that funding had been secured. This shortfall threatens critical services, including protection, integration support, and voluntary return assistance.

Voluntary, Safe and Dignified Return Essential

UNHCR emphasised that any return must be voluntary, safe, and dignified, in line with international standards.

The agency is continuing to support both:

Socioeconomic inclusion in host countries

Voluntary return processes for those who choose to go back

Future monitoring of return intentions will remain a priority, helping governments and humanitarian partners anticipate migration trends and design appropriate responses.

A Region at a Crossroads

The findings point to a critical moment in the Venezuelan displacement crisis. While some refugees are beginning to consider return, the decision remains deeply complex—shaped by a balance between hope for home and the realities of instability.

For now, most Venezuelans remain committed to rebuilding their lives abroad, even as they keep the possibility of return alive—waiting for conditions that would make going home not just possible, but sustainable.