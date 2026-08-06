How AfDB's Natural Capital Programme Could Influence Policy, Investment and Growth in Africa

The African Development Fund's (ADF) approval of a $4.23 million grant to support natural capital accounting across 13 African countries may not stand out because of its financial size, but because of what it represents. At a time when African economies are balancing economic growth, climate resilience and resource management, the initiative signals a growing recognition that forests, biodiversity, rivers and ecosystems are not simply environmental assets, they are economic ones. By helping governments integrate natural capital into policymaking and development financing, the African Development Bank (AfDB) is promoting a model in which environmental sustainability becomes part of mainstream economic planning rather than a separate conservation agenda.

The programme, which will run from October 2026 to September 2029 in Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia and Zimbabwe, seeks to strengthen policy frameworks, statistical systems and institutional capacity while introducing tools that measure the economic value of natural resources. Supported by partners including WWF, GIZ, AUDA-NEPAD, UNECA and UNEP, the initiative reflects a broader shift among international development institutions towards integrating environmental accounting into national development strategies.

Beyond Conservation: Putting Nature at the Heart of Economic Planning

For decades, development policies have largely measured progress through conventional economic indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), investment and industrial output. While these indicators capture economic activity, they often fail to account for the depletion of forests, biodiversity loss, declining water resources or land degradation. As a result, countries may appear to be growing economically even as they gradually lose the natural assets that sustain agriculture, tourism, fisheries and climate resilience.

Natural capital accounting attempts to address this gap by assigning measurable economic value to ecosystems and natural resources. Instead of viewing environmental protection as a cost, it encourages governments to recognize that healthy ecosystems generate long-term economic benefits by supporting food production, reducing disaster risks, maintaining water supplies and sustaining livelihoods.

This thinking has gained momentum globally as climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation increasingly affect economic stability. The AfDB initiative aligns African development planning with this evolving global framework, recognising that economic resilience cannot be separated from environmental resilience.

The Ripple Effect Across 13 African Countries

For the 13 participating countries, the programme could influence policymaking far beyond environmental ministries. Better environmental data and stronger natural capital accounts may enable finance ministries, planning commissions and sectoral agencies to make more informed decisions about infrastructure, mining, agriculture, forestry and land-use planning.

Countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon and the Central African Republic possess globally significant tropical forests, while nations including Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia rely heavily on agriculture, tourism and ecosystem services for economic growth. Improved valuation of these natural assets could help governments better assess the long-term economic consequences of development projects that may degrade ecosystems or reduce biodiversity.

The programme could also strengthen countries' ability to compete for climate finance and green investment. International investors and development finance institutions increasingly evaluate environmental governance alongside financial and economic indicators. Governments with stronger natural capital accounting systems may be better positioned to demonstrate environmental sustainability, improve investment transparency and support funding applications for climate adaptation and biodiversity conservation.

Equally important is the programme's focus on strengthening statistical systems and institutional capacity. Many African countries continue to face limitations in environmental data collection and analysis. Building technical expertise and improving coordination among finance, planning and environmental agencies may create lasting institutional benefits that extend well beyond the programme's three-year implementation period.

A New Equation for Policymakers and Investors

For policymakers, the initiative represents an opportunity to improve the quality of economic decision-making rather than simply introducing another environmental programme. Natural capital accounting can provide governments with additional evidence when evaluating competing development priorities, helping them assess whether short-term economic gains outweigh potential long-term environmental and fiscal costs.

However, better information alone does not guarantee better policy. Governments frequently face competing pressures, including rapid urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, employment generation and fiscal constraints. Political priorities and immediate economic needs may still outweigh environmental considerations, particularly where natural resource extraction remains an important source of public revenue.

Development partners, including the African Development Bank, WWF, GIZ, AUDA-NEPAD, UNECA and UNEP, also have an important role in ensuring that technical assistance translates into institutional change rather than producing data that remains underutilised.

Private investors may also benefit from improved environmental information. As global financial markets increasingly incorporate climate and biodiversity risks into investment decisions, more reliable natural capital data could reduce uncertainty and support investment in sustainable infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy and nature-based solutions. At the same time, stronger environmental accounting may increase scrutiny of projects with significant ecological impacts, requiring businesses to strengthen sustainability practices.

Local communities stand to benefit if better-informed policies improve the management of forests, fisheries, water resources and agricultural land on which millions of livelihoods depend. Yet governments will need to ensure that conservation objectives are balanced with economic opportunities, particularly in regions where communities rely directly on natural resource extraction for income.

The Real Challenge Begins After the Data Is Collected

The success of the initiative will ultimately depend not on how many natural capital accounts are produced, but on whether they influence real-world policy decisions. Collecting environmental data is only the first step; integrating that information into national budgets, development strategies and investment planning is a far more complex institutional challenge.

The programme also raises broader questions about the future of development finance in Africa. As international financial institutions increasingly link environmental governance with investment decisions, countries that strengthen natural capital accounting may find themselves better positioned to access green finance and climate-related funding. However, environmental accounting alone cannot overcome broader challenges such as governance capacity, financing gaps, regulatory certainty and implementation constraints.

The AfDB's initiative is less about accounting techniques than about redefining how economic development itself is measured. If participating countries successfully embed natural capital into public policy, they could move towards development models that place environmental sustainability alongside economic growth rather than treating the two as competing objectives. Whether this vision translates into measurable economic, environmental and social outcomes will depend on political commitment, institutional coordination and the willingness of governments to let environmental evidence shape future development choices.