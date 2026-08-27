Lebanon Under Fire: UN Experts Warn Over Death, Displacement and Destruction

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has called for an immediate end to attacks directed at civilians or carried out in ways that indiscriminately affect civilian communities and infrastructure in Lebanon, stressing that the prohibition of racial discrimination continues to apply during armed conflict without exception. Acting through its Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedure, the Committee raised serious concerns about the growing civilian death toll, large-scale displacement and destruction linked to Israeli military operations, while also expressing concern about Hezbollah rockets fired into populated areas of Israel.

The Committee said Israeli military operations involving airstrikes, shelling and explosive weapons in densely populated areas have intensified since 2 March 2026. According to figures cited by CERD, more than 4,300 people have reportedly been killed and at least 12,200 injured, leaving communities across affected areas facing loss of life alongside extensive damage to homes and essential services.

More Than One Million People Displaced in Less Than Three Weeks

Large-scale displacement in Lebanon was a central concern raised by the UN experts, particularly following immediate displacement orders issued across southern Lebanon and areas between the Litani and Zahrani rivers. More than 70 warnings reportedly affected at least 189 towns and villages during March, covering around 14 per cent of Lebanese territory and forcing more than one million people from their homes in less than three weeks.

Many people later returned, yet more than 360,000 remained displaced at the end of July, including around 27,200 internally displaced people living in collective shelters. CERD called on Israel to rescind blanket displacement and evacuation orders, refrain from forcible transfers from southern Lebanon and support the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced communities.

Homes and Essential Infrastructure Face Widespread Destruction

Reports of extensive damage to civilian areas have added to the Committee's concerns, with entire villages in southern Lebanon reportedly left uninhabitable. Residential buildings, schools, healthcare facilities, water and electricity systems, places of worship and agricultural land have been damaged or destroyed through strikes and demolitions, affecting services that communities depend on for daily life and their ability to return home.

The experts also criticized rhetoric they said could dehumanise Lebanese communities or legitimize collective punishment and violence based on national or ethnic origin, descent or religion. CERD specifically cited statements attributed to Israeli officials, including remarks concerning Shia inhabitants of villages in southern Lebanon.

CERD Calls on All Parties to Protect Civilians

The Committee directed its appeal at all parties to the armed conflict, calling for an immediate halt to attacks directed against civilians or civilian objects, as well as attacks that affect them indiscriminately. It separately expressed deep concern about rockets fired by Hezbollah into populated areas of Israel, noting civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

CERD urged Israel to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access and provide just and adequate reparation for damage suffered without discrimination. It also warned against actions that may constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law, international human rights law or international crimes.

The Committee called on States Parties to stop the sale, transfer or diversion of weapons, ammunition and other military equipment to any party when there is a clear risk that such equipment could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations, placing responsibility for civilian protection not only on parties directly involved in the fighting but also on governments supplying military resources.