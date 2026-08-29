Haiti’s Kenscoff Attack Leaves 47 Dead as Gang Violence Deepens Fear in Communities

A deadly armed attack in Kenscoff, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, has brought another devastating episode of gang violence to communities already living with insecurity, displacement and repeated human rights abuses. According to information verified by the UN Human Rights Office, at least 47 people were killed during the 23 August attack, including three boys and two girls, while another 22 people were wounded and more than 52 were abducted, leaving families facing uncertainty over the fate of relatives taken by armed gang members.

The assault began during the evening when around 150 heavily armed gang members entered several localities near downtown Kenscoff and fired at residents trying to escape through the streets, killing at least 13 people. More than 50 residents sought safety inside a Protestant church, yet the building did not protect them from the attackers, who forced people outside and killed dozens in and around the church grounds.

Residents Seeking Refuge in a Church Were Caught in the Attack

The violence surrounding the church became one of the most disturbing parts of the assault, with the UN reporting that 22 residents were killed in the church courtyard and another 12 behind the church after armed attackers pursued those who had gone there seeking refuge. The killings illustrate how civilians in gang-controlled or contested areas can find themselves with few safe places to turn when violence suddenly reaches their neighbourhoods.

As the gang members withdrew from downtown Kenscoff, they abducted 52 people, including one boy and four girls. An audio recording circulated on social media the following day in which the gang reportedly threatened to kill the abducted people if security operations against its members continued, adding another layer of fear for families waiting for information about those being held.

The attack has intensified calls for Haitian authorities to strengthen protection for civilians, particularly people living in communities where armed groups operate, and residents face the constant possibility of shootings, kidnappings, displacement and other abuses.

Illegal Weapons Continue to Strengthen Haiti's Armed Gangs

The availability of firearms and ammunition remains a major concern as Haiti struggles to contain gang violence. Despite a United Nations arms embargo that has been in place since 2022, illicit weapons continue to enter the country and increase the firepower available to armed groups.

On 24 August, another gang operating in Port-au-Prince appeared to display on social media what seemed to be a newly arrived shipment of weapons from abroad. The incident has renewed attention on the need for stronger enforcement of domestic and international arms-control rules, with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urging relevant actors to strictly apply arms regulations and comply with UN embargoes covering Haiti.

The Kenscoff killings are part of a much broader human rights crisis. Between 1 April and 30 June, the Human Rights Service of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) recorded 1,408 people killed and 656 injured in gang-related violence.

UN Calls for Investigations, Accountability and Stronger Civilian Protection

Sexual violence has added to the suffering, with 326 people recorded as victims between April and June. The true number could be substantially higher because survivors often face fear of retaliation, social stigma, limited access to support services and distrust of police, all of which make reporting extremely difficult.

The UN Human Rights Office is calling for independent and impartial investigations into serious human rights violations and abuses, along with stronger accountability mechanisms to ensure perpetrators do not act with impunity. Türk has urged Haitian authorities to quickly make the country's specialised judicial units for investigating mass crimes fully operational so that grave cases, including attacks such as the one in Kenscoff, can be properly investigated.

The UN has also called for accelerated deployment of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) while stressing that operations against armed gangs must comply strictly with international human rights law and standards. For communities living through Haiti's security crisis, protection from violence, tighter control of weapons and credible accountability for mass crimes remain critical to preventing more families from experiencing the devastation seen in Kenscoff.