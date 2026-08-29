UN Raises Alarm as Xenophobic Violence Forces Migrants From Homes in South Africa

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has raised serious concerns about a sharp rise in xenophobia, racist violence and intimidation targeting migrants in South Africa since early 2026, warning that killings, forced displacement, unlawful home raids and attacks on migrant-owned businesses have created fear among communities already facing insecurity. The Committee said at least four migrants have been unlawfully killed and at least 50,000 have been displaced by civilians and organised vigilante groups, while reports of abductions, looting, property destruction, unlawful evictions and restrictions on healthcare and education point to a wider pattern of abuse that requires urgent action from authorities.

Killings, Displacement and Raids Leave Migrant Communities Living in Fear

CERD said migrants, refugees and asylum seekers have faced attacks that extend beyond physical violence, with homes and businesses reportedly targeted while some landlords have carried out unlawful evictions and vulnerable families have struggled to reach basic services. Such conditions can leave displaced people without stable accommodation, income, schooling or medical care, creating deeper hardship for families whose lives have already been disrupted by violence and intimidation. The Committee stressed that these abuses violate rights protected under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and called for adequate shelters and access to essential services for those forced from their homes.

Racist hate speech has become another major concern, particularly through the Internet and social media, where negative stereotypes about migrants can spread rapidly and intensify hostility in communities. CERD pointed to rhetoric associated with civic movements including the Insizwa Nobunsizwa Development Foundation and the March and March movement, saying harmful narratives targeting migrants, refugees and asylum seekers contribute to stigmatisation, intolerance and an atmosphere in which people may fear being attacked because of their nationality or perceived background.

Economic Inequality and Documentation Delays Add Pressure to an Already Volatile Situation

The Committee warned that repeated episodes of racial discrimination and xenophobic violence cannot be separated from deeper social and economic pressures in South Africa, including persistent inequalities rooted in the apartheid era. Migrants can become convenient targets for frustration surrounding unemployment, poverty, housing shortages and pressure on public services, while delays in issuing or renewing identity documents and visas can create further uncertainty and leave people more exposed to discrimination, exploitation or difficulties accessing services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly condemned vigilantism, xenophobia, hate crimes and violence against migrants on 7 June 2026, warning against blaming migrants for the country's socio-economic difficulties. CERD welcomed that message while calling for stronger measures that move beyond public condemnation, including action against organised racist vigilante groups and steps to prevent their formation, dismantle such organisations where appropriate and address the conditions that allow racist hostility to repeatedly turn into violence.

Concerns surrounding policing are equally serious. Reports cited by the Committee suggest law enforcement agencies have not always prevented or responded effectively to racist attacks, while racial profiling and racially motivated excessive use of force remain problems. Many incidents may never enter official records because victims can fear retaliation or harassment, distrust law enforcement authorities or lack information about where and how abuses can be safely reported.

UN Calls for Accountability, Safer Reporting and Stronger Action Against Hate Groups

CERD urged South African authorities to ensure that police responses to racist violence are effective, objective and proportionate while prohibiting racial profiling and excessive force motivated by race. Safe and accessible reporting channels are needed so victims can seek protection without fearing further mistreatment, while thorough and impartial investigations should cover reported killings, abductions, looting, unlawful evictions, identity checks, home raids and other abuses.

The Committee also called for cooperation with media organisations, Internet service providers and social media platforms to tackle racist hate speech and harmful stereotypes online. Authorities were urged to ensure accountability and end impunity, since violence can become harder to contain when perpetrators believe attacks will carry few consequences and victims lose confidence that institutions will protect them.

CERD adopted its Decision through the Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedure, a mechanism designed to address situations that could develop into more serious violations of the Convention. Its intervention places renewed attention on the safety of migrants across South Africa and on the need for authorities to confront both immediate violence and the social conditions that allow xenophobia, racial discrimination and organised intimidation to persist.