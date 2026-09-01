Mexico’s Youth Turn Data Into Tools for Community Change

More than 30 young people from across Mexico gathered in Mexico City to explore how statistical and geographic information can help them understand local challenges, develop citizen-led projects and create practical solutions for their communities. Convened by the United Nations System in Mexico and the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the meeting placed young people at the centre of conversations about data access, digital skills and informed public participation.

Young People Learn to Read Their Communities Through Data

The event, titled Datos en Acción: juventudes que transforman (Data in Action: Youth Who Transform), was organised by INEGI and UNESCO in coordination with the UN Inter-Agency Group on Youth in Mexico. Held in the Raúl Prebisch Room at ECLAC to mark International Youth Day, the gathering welcomed participants aged 17 to 30 from Baja California, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Querétaro.

Participants discussed how accessible data could help communities recognise overlooked problems, design stronger projects and monitor whether proposed solutions are making a real difference. They also shared ideas for improving the way statistical and geographic information is presented, making it easier for young people with different backgrounds and levels of technical experience to use.

UN Resident Coordinator in Mexico Allegra Baiocchi said young people should not be viewed only as people affected by today's challenges, since they are also an essential part of the solutions. Giving them tools to interpret information can strengthen their ability to participate in decisions that directly shape their lives and surroundings.

A Learning Platform Connects Local Problems With Global Goals

Created by INEGI in collaboration with UNESCO, Datos en Acción goes beyond a conventional data-consultation platform. It provides educational materials and practical tools that help young people access, interpret, generate and use statistical and geographic information while connecting Mexican realities with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

ECLAC, UNIDO, the International Labour Organization, civil society groups, universities and INEGI specialists contributed to the platform's learning resources. Since its launch in 2025, it has received more than 82,000 visits, showing growing interest in tools that make public information easier to understand and apply.

Young users can draw on the platform to develop community-service projects, citizen-science activities, social enterprises, evidence-based technological innovations and sustainability initiatives. This approach allows data to leave government reports and academic databases and become part of community conversations, local planning and youth-led action.

Data Literacy Opens Doors to Participation and Employment

Andrés Morales, UNESCO Representative in Mexico, said knowledge must serve people and be tested in real communities, with institutions learning directly from young people about the support they need. UNFPA Representative Anders Thomsen described the partnership between INEGI and UNESCO as an important step towards social inclusion, recognising young people as producers of knowledge, analysts of their surroundings and strategic partners throughout the data process.

Data skills are also becoming increasingly important in the labour market. Jorge Mario Martínez, Director of ECLAC's Subregional Headquarters in Mexico, noted that information technology services and data science account for nearly one-third of online job demand in Latin America and the Caribbean. Understanding data is no longer reserved for specialists, making early investment in these abilities vital for future employment.

UNESCO is also promoting media and information literacy, responsible participation, global citizenship education and the ethical use of artificial intelligence. These skills can help young people move through digital spaces safely, question unreliable information, use technology confidently and participate more fully in society both online and in their communities.