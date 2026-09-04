$10 Million Partnership Opens New Doors for Africa’s Young Agribusinesses

Early-stage agricultural businesses across Africa are set to receive much-needed financial support through a new $10 million partnership between the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and AgDevCo Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of AgDevCo. The loan will help promising enterprises grow beyond their early years, when limited credit, high operating risks and a lack of suitable investment often prevent businesses from reaching farmers and markets at a meaningful scale.

The partnership combines IFAD financing with AgDevCo's patient, risk-tolerant capital and technical assistance, giving selected agribusinesses more than money alone. Enterprises will receive support to raise productivity, improve environmental and social practices, expand market connections and build stronger operations capable of attracting additional private investment.

Closing a Financing Gap That Holds Back Rural Growth

Africa's agricultural sector faces an estimated annual financing shortfall of around $180 billion, according to AGRA, with approximately $65 billion of that gap affecting small and medium-sized agribusinesses. Conventional lenders frequently consider young agricultural companies too risky because of unpredictable weather, seasonal income, weak infrastructure and lengthy production cycles, even when those enterprises have strong potential to create jobs and strengthen local food supplies.

"Africa's food systems need a broader range of financing solutions that match the realities of agricultural businesses at different stages of growth," said Donal Brown, IFAD Associate Vice-President for the Department of Country Operations. He described the partnership as an example of how blended finance can bring investment into underserved markets while creating opportunities for women, young people and small-scale farmers.

Fifteen Enterprises Could Reach Nearly 128,000 Farmers

The first phase will focus on Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, supporting as many as 15 early-stage agricultural enterprises involved in production, farm inputs, crop aggregation and food processing. Locally owned companies and businesses led by women entrepreneurs will receive priority, helping ensure that more investment remains connected to rural communities and responds to the needs of people working throughout agricultural value chains.

Nearly 128,000 smallholder farmers are expected to benefit as supported businesses purchase more produce, provide better inputs, strengthen processing capacity and connect rural producers with dependable markets. The initiative is also projected to create approximately 2,900 full-time jobs over 12 years, offering new employment opportunities in regions where farming remains central to household incomes and local economic life.

Sharing Risk to Bring More Private Capital into Agriculture

Part of the investment will cushion potential losses, making it less risky for private investors to finance agricultural businesses that lack lengthy credit histories or substantial assets. This structure could encourage commercial capital to follow the initial funding, giving growing enterprises access to larger and more diverse sources of finance as their operations mature.

For smallholder farmers, stronger agribusinesses can mean reliable buyers, improved services, reduced post-harvest losses and better opportunities to earn a stable income. For rural communities, the wider effects may include new jobs, more resilient supply chains and locally rooted businesses capable of supporting food security during economic and climate pressures.

The partnership reflects IFAD's broader commitment to mobilising capital for rural transformation while showing that early-stage agricultural companies can become investable businesses when financing is designed around the realities they face. By combining patient funding, technical guidance and shared risk, IFAD and AgDevCo are creating room for enterprises that conventional finance has too often left behind.