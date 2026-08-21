Iraq's Ambitious Oil Expansion Plan

In a significant strategic move, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced plans to increase the country’s oil production to between 8 million and 10 million barrels per day over the next six years.

Al-Zaidi highlighted the formation of a ministerial committee tasked with visiting Saudi Arabia to discuss the expansion of Iraq’s OPEC production quota. This highlights Iraq's determination to enhance its role in the global oil market.

Moreover, the Iraqi government is working on establishing new export routes through Syria’s Baniyas port and Jordan’s Aqaba port, positioning itself to strengthen its oil export capabilities.