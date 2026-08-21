Iraq's Ambitious Oil Expansion Plan

Iraq aims to boost its oil production to between 8 million and 10 million barrels per day within six years. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced efforts to negotiate increased OPEC quotas and explore new export routes through Syria and Jordan, signifying a major push in the oil sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 14:07 IST
Iraq's Ambitious Oil Expansion Plan
Ali al-Zaidi

In a significant strategic move, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced plans to increase the country’s oil production to between 8 million and 10 million barrels per day over the next six years.

Al-Zaidi highlighted the formation of a ministerial committee tasked with visiting Saudi Arabia to discuss the expansion of Iraq’s OPEC production quota. This highlights Iraq's determination to enhance its role in the global oil market.

Moreover, the Iraqi government is working on establishing new export routes through Syria’s Baniyas port and Jordan’s Aqaba port, positioning itself to strengthen its oil export capabilities.

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