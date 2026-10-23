Pope Leo cancels Assisi trip to aid recovery from cancer surgery

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 13:44 IST
Pope Leo cancels Assisi trip to aid recovery from cancer surgery

​Pope Leohas canceled a planned October ​27 visit to the ‌Italian ​town of Assisi in order to avoid a helicopter flight as he recovers from lung cancer surgery, the ‌Vatican said on Friday.

The 71-year-old pontiff made the decision on doctors' advice, the Vatican said, as a separate statement from his surgeon and personal doctor said a ‌chest examination showed excellent progress in Leo's recovery. The pope had the lower ‌lobe of his right lung removed in surgery on October 13 and was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

The pope's doctors said on Wednesday that ⁠further ​exams of the tissue ⁠removed in the operation had confirmed the cancer was localized and he would not require ⁠any further ongoing cancer treatments. Leo had been due to travel on October 27 to ​Assisi, about 175 km (109 miles) north of Rome, for a peace event ⁠with other religious leaders.

"To support his recovery following thoracic surgery last Tuesday, and in accordance with ⁠doctors' ​advice, Pope Leo XIV will be unable to attend," the Vatican statement said. Leo was discharged from hospital on Saturday and is gradually resuming his ⁠normal duties. On Wednesday, he returned to St Peter's Square for his weekly ⁠audience with pilgrims.

The ⁠Vatican has not said whether the pope will be able to go ahead with a scheduled November 6-17 trip ‌to Uruguay, ‌Argentina and Peru.

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