Nigeria Ebola patient did not travel to Congo, Swiss government says

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 13:44 IST
Nigeria Ebola patient did not travel to Congo, Swiss government says

The Ebola ​patient in Nigeria, the Ugandan-born wife of ​a Swiss diplomat based ‌in Abuja, ​did not travel to Democratic Republic of Congo, the Swiss government said in a statement to Reuters on Friday, ‌contradicting accounts from Uganda. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs had on Thursday told Reuters that the woman, who it identified as a Swiss national, was believed to have ‌contracted Ebola while travelling with her husband in Uganda, where the government says ‌there are no cases. Ugandan authorities have said the woman who fell ill in Nigeria had travelled to eastern Congo, where the ongoing outbreak was declared in mid-May and has since become the fastest-spreading on record. But ⁠the ​World Health Organization ⁠and Africa's top health agency said on Thursday they had not received confirmed information that the woman ⁠had travelled to Congo. "She and her husband did not travel to the Democratic Republic of the ​Congo," the Swiss foreign affairs department said on Friday.

Uganda reported 20 Ebola ⁠cases in May and June, mostly imported from Congo, but the WHO declared the country Ebola-free in August. Ugandan ⁠government ​spokesperson Alan Kasujja told Reuters on Thursday that Uganda had no Ebola cases and that if it did, it would make that information public.

The case in ⁠Nigeria, the country's first Ebola case in more than a decade, means the outbreak ⁠has spread to ⁠four African countries - Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria - and it is confirmed to have killed about 4,700 people, according to Africa Centres ‌for Disease ‌Control and Prevention.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026