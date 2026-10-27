Moldova builds police-media trust and strengthens journalist safety through reforms

Moldova's reform agenda is unfolding in an information environment where journalists help citizens understand public decisions and face increasingly complex threats. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and UNESCO are working together to make cooperation between police and media a regular part of institutional practice. Their work includes structured dialogue, guidance for investigating attacks against journalists and communication training for officers.

Regional workshops in Bălți and Cahul in October 2026 brought police officers, journalists and civil society representatives together for practical exercises and discussion. The sessions build on Moldova's first national police-media dialogue, held earlier in the year, and were organized by UNESCO, the Ministry and NGO ADEPT. The effort supports both journalists' safety and the public's access to timely, reliable information.

The program also responds to the role of law enforcement in protecting freedom of expression and sharing information during tense public events. Senior police officers trained through the national program are now leading discussions as local facilitators, helping extend the work beyond a single national meeting. Alongside dialogue, participants are practicing procedures for responding to attacks and developing more transparent ways to communicate with the public.

Moldovan trainers lead regional police-media dialogue

At the workshops, participants examined case studies and worked through scenarios involving interactions between police and journalists. Nationally trained police officers facilitated the sessions, creating space for direct exchange and a clearer understanding of each group's responsibilities. A journalist from the Cahul–Taraclia region said participants had exchanged contact details, stereotypes had eased, and the new connections were already proving useful.

The workshops also addressed how authorities should investigate attacks against journalists, since effective investigations are essential to ending impunity. Participants practiced procedures proposed in inter-institutional guidelines that are being developed with UNESCO's support. Their discussions examined recurring attacks and how police and other institutions can respond appropriately.

Clear communication during high-pressure events

A separate two-day workshop brought together 15 subdivision heads and communication officers from the General Police Inspectorate, General Carabinieri Inspectorate, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor General's Office. Participants worked through exercises, case studies and simulated press conferences to practice sharing information that is accurate, timely and credible. The training also contributed to a shared communication strategy across the participating institutions.

One officer pointed to Moldova's multiple electoral events and public-order situations as circumstances that require rapid information sharing and a transparent approach. The workshop focused on giving officers practical experience communicating under pressure, when clear and dependable information can help the public understand what is happening. The training supports a consistent response across agencies involved in law enforcement and public communication.

A wider effort to strengthen information integrity

UNESCO's work in Moldova takes a whole-of-society approach to information integrity, supporting people and media in producing and accessing reliable information. Stronger dialogue between journalists and institutions is part of that effort, alongside reforms that protect the safety of journalists. The work also supports Moldova's national Action Plan on the Safety of Journalists.

The Ministry and UNESCO are seeking to embed safer, more cooperative practices in how police and journalists work together. Regional trainers, investigative guidance and communication skills give the partnership practical ways to build those practices across institutions. The aim is a public information environment where journalists can do their work and authorities communicate openly with citizens.