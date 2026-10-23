Mexico Honours Women Scientists as New Programme Inspires the Next Generation

Mexico celebrated a major milestone for women in science as eight researchers received the 2026 "For Women in Science" awards, a programme led by L'Oréal Groupe México, UNESCO and the Mexican Academy of Sciences (AMC). The ceremony took place on 20 October at the Museum of Natural History and Environmental Culture in Mexico City, marking two decades of the initiative in the country.

Scientists, academics, government representatives and private-sector leaders gathered to recognize women whose research is expanding knowledge in medicine, astronomy, biotechnology, environmental science and sustainable materials. More than MXN 1.55 million was invested in this year's awards, providing funding that will help recipients strengthen their research projects and broaden the impact of their discoveries.

The event also introduced a new chapter in efforts to improve gender equality in science. Organizers announced that the international "For Girls in Science" programme will be launched in Mexico, giving young girls access to role models, mentorship and opportunities designed to spark interest in scientific careers.

Award-winning research tackling global and local challenges

At the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Ingeborg Dorothea Becker Fauser studies leishmaniasis, a painful disease that largely affects vulnerable populations. Her team is developing diagnostic markers that could support earlier detection, exploring vaccine possibilities and connecting scientific research with traditional medicinal knowledge.

UNAM astronomer Irene Antonia Cruz-González Espinosa was recognized for her research on interstellar dust in galaxies and her contributions to astronomical instrumentation, including work linked to the National Astronomical Observatory in San Pedro Mártir. Her career has also focused on creating partnerships that help scientific projects move from concept to practice.

Mercedes Guadalupe López Pérez of Cinvestav-IPN received recognition for more than three decades of research on Mexican agave species. Her work led to the discovery of agavins, natural prebiotic compounds that promote gut health and encourage the body's production of GLP-1, a hormone associated with satiety and insulin regulation. The findings could support the development of lower-cost alternatives for metabolic health treatments and may also offer nutritional benefits for people on the autism spectrum.

Rising Talents driving the next wave of discoveries

Five early-career researchers received Rising Talents awards for projects addressing pressing scientific and societal questions. Gladys Alejandra Toledo Ibarra is investigating how microplastics may interfere with communication between the immune and endocrine systems and contribute to inflammatory responses. Her research could support future policies on managing plastic pollution.

Lenci Karina Vázquez Jiménez is developing new compounds with potential applications in the treatment of leukaemia and lymphomas through the inhibition of the JAK3 protein. Lizbeth Esmeralda García Velázquez focuses on genetic damage in the ageing cerebellum, seeking new therapeutic approaches that may help address the growing burden of neurodegenerative diseases.

María Magdalena Zamora Corona is advancing research on vasoinhibitin, a protein fragment with potential applications in treating cancer, diabetic retinopathy and arthritis through more accessible medical therapies.

María Teresa Córdova Alonso is creating biodegradable materials derived from natural resources, including improved forms of natural rubber that can be used in agriculture, pollutant absorption and advanced material development.

Expanding opportunities for girls and women in STEM

The newly announced "For Girls in Science" programme will be developed in partnership with the Mexican Academy of Sciences and a network of recognized researchers who will share their experiences with younger generations. The initiative forms part of a global effort seeking to reach five million girls and young women by 2030.

The launch comes at a time when women remain underrepresented across many scientific fields. Women account for roughly one-third of the world's research workforce and represent less than a quarter of researchers in Mexico's physics, mathematics and earth sciences disciplines. Organizers stressed that these gaps stem from barriers linked to education, representation and unequal opportunities rather than a lack of talent.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the need for stronger STEM education for girls, greater participation of women in scientific leadership and decision-making, safer academic environments and better support systems for researchers balancing professional and caregiving responsibilities.

Interest in the awards continues to grow across the country. This year, the Established Careers category attracted 52 applications from 30 institutions across 19 states, while the Rising Talents category received 140 applications from 49 institutions in 23 states, reflecting the depth of scientific talent being developed by women throughout Mexico.