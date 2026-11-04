Myanmar Airstrikes Hit School and Health Facility, Leaving Children Reported Dead

The safety of children in Myanmar has come under renewed concern following reports of deadly airstrikes targeting civilian facilities in conflict-affected areas. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep alarm after an airstrike reportedly killed three children and injured five others at a school in Loikaw Township, Kayah State, on 31 October 2026. The school was serving displaced children and families who were already facing difficult living conditions because of the ongoing conflict.

Further airstrikes were reported in Rakhine State during the same weekend, including an attack on a temporary healthcare facility that reportedly killed a newborn baby and healthcare workers. The incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of schools and medical facilities, where children and families should be able to access education and healthcare without fearing for their lives. UNICEF has warned that children are suffering some of the most devastating consequences of the violence, with essential civilian spaces becoming increasingly dangerous.

The reported attacks highlight the urgent need to protect children and maintain access to essential services in communities affected by Myanmar's continuing conflict. UNICEF has called on all parties involved in the fighting to respect international humanitarian law and take necessary measures to prevent further harm to civilians. The organisation is working with humanitarian partners to assess the needs of affected families and coordinate assistance for children who have suffered from the recent violence.

School Airstrike Raises Serious Concerns for Displaced Children

The reported attack on the school in Loikaw Township has drawn attention to the dangers facing displaced children who depend on civilian facilities for safety, education and support. The deaths of three children and injuries to five others demonstrate how violence can reach places intended to provide stability for families already struggling with displacement. UNICEF has stressed that educational facilities must remain protected environments where children can continue learning without being exposed to life-threatening attacks.

Healthcare Facility Attack Puts Vulnerable Lives at Risk

Reports of airstrikes in Rakhine State have raised additional concerns about the protection of medical facilities, particularly after a temporary healthcare centre was reportedly struck during the weekend. The reported deaths of a newborn baby and healthcare workers highlight the dangers facing patients and medical personnel who depend on these facilities to provide essential treatment during emergencies. Attacks affecting healthcare services can place additional pressure on families in conflict-affected communities, where access to medical assistance is especially important for children and other vulnerable people.

UNICEF Calls for Immediate Protection of Children and Civilian Facilities

UNICEF has urged all parties to Myanmar's conflict to fulfil their responsibilities under international humanitarian law and ensure that children are protected from further violence. The organisation has emphasised that schools, healthcare facilities and other civilian infrastructure must be safeguarded because families depend on these services for education, medical treatment and everyday survival. UNICEF and its partners are assessing the needs of affected children and families, coordinating humanitarian assistance and working to ensure that those harmed by the reported attacks receive necessary support.