Women Gain Ground in Boardrooms, but Leadership Gaps Threaten Progress, ILO Warns

Women are securing more powerful positions in businesses worldwide, with growing numbers becoming chief executives and board chairs as companies recognise the value of gender equality in leadership. A new report from the International Labour Organization (ILO) reveals that women's participation in top corporate roles has improved considerably over the past decade, benefiting businesses that promote diversity. Concerns remain about the limited number of women entering management positions and the declining implementation of workplace initiatives designed to support their careers.

The ILO report, "Women in Business and Management: Scaling Success," found that the proportion of enterprises with a woman board chair increased from 13.1 per cent in 2013 to 30.9 per cent in 2025. Women's representation as chief executive officers also increased during this period, with the proportion of enterprises led by women CEOs rising from 23.4 per cent to 28.2 per cent. These improvements show that more women are reaching the highest levels of corporate decision-making, even as barriers continue to prevent many others from advancing.

Women still occupy less than one-third of managerial positions worldwide, accounting for only 30 per cent of management roles despite improvements in senior leadership representation. Between 2013 and 2025, gender balance improved among senior and top executives but declined at junior and middle management levels, raising concerns about the future supply of women leaders. The report warns that businesses could struggle to maintain recent progress unless they strengthen career development opportunities and create more accessible pathways into management.

Companies Report Higher Profits from Gender Equality Initiatives

Businesses that invest in gender equality and workplace diversity are increasingly reporting improvements in financial performance, organisational effectiveness and broader business outcomes. According to the ILO's 2025 enterprise survey, nearly seven in ten companies reported benefits from gender equality and diversity initiatives, representing an increase of 11.1 percentage points compared with 2018. Among enterprises reporting higher profits associated with initiatives promoting women in management, 87.4 per cent experienced profit increases of at least 5 per cent.

The report also found that enterprises with women serving as CEOs or board chairs were more likely to report improved business outcomes, strengthening the evidence connecting inclusive leadership with business performance. ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo emphasised that gender equality is both a fundamental right and an important contributor to economic growth and sustainable enterprise development. He urged businesses to move beyond public commitments and introduce practical measures that produce measurable improvements in women's workplace opportunities.

Company policies are not always translating into meaningful action, even among organisations that publicly support diversity and equal opportunities. Around 74.8 per cent of enterprises reported having gender equality and diversity policies in 2025, but the proportion actively implementing related initiatives declined from 37.4 per cent in 2018 to 26.5 per cent in 2025. The decline included maternity leave support programmes and equal pay initiatives, which businesses themselves identified as particularly effective measures for improving workplace equality.

More Educated Women Still Face Barriers to Leadership Positions

Women's educational achievements have improved considerably, creating a larger pool of qualified professionals who could contribute to business leadership and economic development. Global tertiary education enrolment reached 46.4 per cent among women in 2023, exceeding the 40.3 per cent recorded among men, according to figures highlighted in the report. These educational gains have not resulted in equal opportunities across business sectors and professional roles, leaving many qualified women under-represented in positions that commonly lead to executive leadership.

The report identifies uneven access to important business functions and industries as a major obstacle preventing women from progressing into senior management. Maria Paz Anzorreguy, Director of the ILO Bureau for Employers' Activities, warned that companies competing for skilled professionals are missing valuable opportunities by failing to make full use of women's abilities and experience. She called for wider adoption of proven workplace practices that support women's career advancement and help businesses strengthen their leadership teams.

Career progression is also influenced by responsibilities and expectations that extend beyond the workplace, particularly the unequal distribution of unpaid care work. Occupational segregation, traditional gender expectations and persistent social attitudes continue to influence the employment opportunities available to women and their ability to advance professionally. Addressing these barriers requires changes in workplace practices and broader support systems that allow women to pursue leadership opportunities without facing additional disadvantages.

ILO Calls for Stronger Action to Build Future Women Leaders

The ILO recommends that businesses strengthen leadership development programmes, improve women's access to management opportunities and establish clear systems for measuring progress towards gender equality. Companies are encouraged to introduce gender-related performance indicators, voluntary targets and accountability frameworks that make workplace inclusion a central part of their business strategies. Expanding women's participation in sectors and professional functions where they remain under-represented could also help create more balanced leadership teams and stronger opportunities for career advancement.

The report stresses that enterprise initiatives must be supported by efforts to address unequal care responsibilities, occupational segregation and social norms that limit women's participation in employment and leadership. Effective maternity support, fair compensation practices and accessible career development opportunities can help organisations retain skilled women and strengthen the pipeline of future executives. Businesses that connect equality policies with practical workplace changes may be better positioned to benefit from the capabilities and experiences of a more diverse workforce.

The findings are based on the ILO's 2025 global survey of 11,957 enterprises across 99 countries, supported by earlier surveys from 2013 and 2018, three decades of labour market data, additional research and enterprise case studies. The evidence highlights considerable progress in women's representation at the highest corporate levels alongside persistent gaps in management opportunities and a weakening commitment to implementing equality initiatives. Sustaining these gains will depend on businesses turning their stated commitments into consistent action that allows more women to enter management, advance professionally and participate equally in corporate leadership.