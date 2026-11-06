Why Are Six Egyptian Journalists Facing Terrorism Charges? UN Experts Raise Alarm

United Nations human rights experts have raised serious concerns about the arrest and alleged enforced disappearance of six journalists working for Egypt's independent investigative media platform, Matsadaash, warning that the incident reflects growing restrictions on press freedom and independent reporting in the country. The detention of the journalists, who make up the platform's entire newsroom, has drawn attention to the treatment of media professionals investigating sensitive public issues. UN experts have called for their immediate release, expressing concern that enforced disappearances are being used to silence journalists and discourage independent voices.

The six journalists, identified as Mohamed Ashraf, Abdallah Qadry, Islam Barakat, Omar Helal, Mohamed Adel and Mohamed Mahmoud, were allegedly arrested by Egyptian security forces on 28 and 29 September 2026. According to the experts, the journalists were forcibly disappeared for five days, leaving their families without reliable information about their safety, detention conditions or whereabouts. Their detention has raised concerns about the protection of journalists who carry out investigative reporting and the increasing risks faced by independent media organisations in Egypt.

The case has become more troubling following allegations that the detained journalists were interrogated, tortured and subjected to cruel treatment during their disappearance. The journalists also face terrorism-related charges that could carry the death penalty, prompting questions about the use of counter-terrorism legislation against media professionals. UN experts believe the incident reflects a broader pattern of restrictions on journalism, where criminal proceedings and detention can create fear among those reporting on matters of public interest.

Entire Newsroom Detained Without Access to Legal Protection

Egypt's Ministry of Interior publicly confirmed the journalists' arrests through a Facebook announcement on 1 October 2026, without providing clear information about their location or detention conditions. The experts reported that the journalists had allegedly been denied access to lawyers, raising serious questions about their ability to challenge their detention or receive appropriate legal protection. Families of people subjected to enforced disappearance often experience severe emotional distress because they cannot establish whether their relatives are safe, receive medical care or have access to basic legal rights.

UN experts explained that enforced disappearance places individuals outside the protection of the law, making it extremely difficult for them to exercise their rights or seek assistance against abuse. The reported interrogation, torture and cruel treatment of the Matsadaash journalists have intensified concerns about the risks facing people detained without effective legal safeguards. Such practices can discourage investigative journalism by creating an atmosphere of intimidation in which reporters may fear arrest or mistreatment for carrying out their professional responsibilities.

Terrorism Charges Raise Concerns Over Press Freedom

The detained journalists have reportedly been charged with terrorism-related offences that carry the possibility of capital punishment under Egyptian law, despite concerns that the alleged conduct does not meet the threshold of the most serious crimes required for imposing the death penalty under international human rights law. UN experts have questioned the use of broadly defined counter-terrorism provisions against journalists, warning that such legislation can become a tool for restricting legitimate reporting and public discussion. They stressed that journalists should not face severe criminal penalties for exercising their rights to freedom of opinion and expression.

The concerns extend beyond the individual arrests because the prosecution of an entire newsroom could discourage other journalists from investigating sensitive issues or publishing information that challenges official accounts. Independent news platforms play an important role in examining government decisions, reporting on public concerns and providing citizens with different perspectives on developments affecting their lives. According to the UN experts, using vague terrorism-related accusations against media workers is incompatible with international human rights standards and threatens the public's access to independent information.

Threats Against Media Founder Add to Growing Human Rights Concerns

The experts have expressed concern about reported threats against Abdelrahman Mansour, the founder of Matsadaash, who currently lives outside Egypt and has allegedly experienced intimidation, a smear campaign and violations of his privacy. Egypt's Ministry of Interior publicly described Mansour as a fugitive operator, raising concerns about pressure being directed at journalists and media figures beyond the country's borders. UN experts described such practices as transnational repression, which can threaten freedom of expression, civic participation and independent journalism even when individuals are living abroad.

The Matsadaash case has renewed scrutiny of Egypt's responsibilities under international human rights law, including its obligation to protect freedom of expression, allow diverse opinions and ensure meaningful public participation. UN experts have previously raised concerns about the treatment of journalists in Egypt and have repeatedly urged the authorities to stop using counter-terrorism legislation to restrict legitimate journalistic activities. Their latest appeal calls for the immediate release of the six journalists, protection against torture and ill-treatment, and full respect for due process and legal safeguards for everyone detained.