Coal Approvals Under Fire: UN Calls for Rights-Based Climate Action in Australia

United Nations human rights experts have called on Australia to strengthen its climate commitments as the country prepares to take on a global leadership role as Co-President of the UN Climate COP31 summit. The experts warned that Australia's position as a historically high-emitting country brings greater responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move away from fossil fuels in line with international climate obligations. They stressed that genuine climate leadership must protect human rights, including the right to a healthy environment, through stronger action at home and meaningful cooperation with countries facing the greatest climate risks.

Temperatures across the Australian continent have already risen by approximately 1.5°C, raising serious concerns about the country's ability to meet international climate goals and protect vulnerable communities. According to the UN experts, Australia's 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement does not align with the emissions reductions needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C. This gap has raised questions about Australia's climate partnership with Pacific Island States, which contribute relatively little to global emissions but face some of the most damaging consequences of rising temperatures and changing weather patterns.

Australia hosted the Pacific Pre-COP meeting in October, bringing attention to the urgent need to keep the global 1.5°C temperature target within reach through stronger international cooperation. UN experts believe the country's climate policies should reflect the concerns raised during these discussions, particularly as Pacific communities confront rising sea levels, extreme weather and threats to their livelihoods. They emphasised that climate commitments must translate into practical decisions that protect present and future generations from the growing effects of environmental damage.

Australia's Fossil Fuel Expansion Raises Questions About Climate Commitments

The Australian Human Rights Commission has called for the gradual elimination of fossil fuels in its first report addressing climate change, highlighting the connection between environmental protection and fundamental human rights. Despite these recommendations, the Australian government has approved more than a dozen new coal mines, expansions and other fossil fuel projects since 2022, according to the UN experts. These decisions have raised concerns about whether Australia's energy policies are consistent with its international climate commitments and its responsibilities to prevent environmental harm.

The experts warned that continued reliance on fossil fuels creates foreseeable risks for human health, food production and natural ecosystems, with consequences extending across generations. Their concerns cover the entire fossil fuel life cycle, including the environmental and health impacts associated with plastics, pesticides and fertilisers, alongside damage affecting agricultural land and marine environments. They called for these risks to be carefully considered in decisions involving energy transitions, emerging climate technologies and carbon markets, particularly when such measures form part of international climate cooperation.

Climate Change Threatens Children's Health, Education and Future Security

Children and young people in Australia are increasingly experiencing the consequences of climate change through repeated extreme weather events that disrupt education, family routines and everyday activities. UN experts highlighted the emotional strain associated with climate-related disasters, including anxiety about the future and the loss of opportunities to maintain cultural, recreational and personal connections with nature. These pressures can affect children's well-being and development, making climate protection an important issue for education, public health and children's rights.

The situation is particularly concerning in Pacific Island countries, where children face more widespread and prolonged exposure to climate-related threats that can affect homes, schools and access to essential resources. Rising temperatures and environmental changes create additional pressure on communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on healthy oceans, reliable food systems and stable natural environments. The experts stressed that countries with a greater historical contribution to emissions have a responsibility to strengthen climate action and international cooperation to reduce these risks.

Australian Court Ruling Highlights Responsibility for Climate Damage

UN experts welcomed a recent court decision in New South Wales that clarified the need for planning and licensing authorities to assess all climate-related harm associated with proposed projects before granting approval. The ruling includes consideration of emissions generated overseas from coal extracted in Australia, recognising that the environmental consequences of fossil fuel developments can extend far beyond national borders. The experts described the decision as an important development in ensuring that government authorities consider the wider climate impacts of proposed projects rather than limiting assessments to local environmental damage.

The experts emphasised that courts have an important responsibility in addressing climate-related risks and ensuring that environmental protections are respected during government decision-making. They expressed hope that the ruling would encourage stronger compliance with Australia's legal duties to prevent significant harm to the environment, the climate system and human rights through a progressive phaseout of fossil fuels. They warned that judicial efforts to address climate damage must be respected and should not be weakened or disregarded by decisions that overlook foreseeable environmental consequences.

The concerns have already been formally communicated to the Australian government, and UN experts acknowledged receiving a response from the authorities regarding the issues raised. They expressed interest in continuing discussions with Australia during COP31 and ahead of the second International Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels, where climate commitments and the future of fossil fuel use are expected to receive further attention. Their message highlights the need for Australia to connect its international climate leadership with stronger domestic policies, effective environmental safeguards and meaningful protection for communities facing the greatest climate-related threats.