Private Investment Gets a Boost: AfDB Backs South Africa's Infrastructure Reforms

The African Development Bank Group has approved a $503.75 million loan for South Africa to improve essential infrastructure by introducing greater competition and encouraging private investment in electricity, freight transport and water services. The financing will support reforms designed to make these sectors more efficient, attract businesses willing to invest in major projects and reduce the pressure on government resources. For millions of South Africans, the changes could mean more reliable electricity, smoother movement of goods and better access to water services that support everyday life.

South Africa's infrastructure challenges have placed growing pressure on businesses, households and economic development, making improvements in essential services increasingly important for the country. The new Infrastructure Governance Reform Program builds on financial assistance from the African Development Bank that has exceeded $1.2 billion since 2023. South Africa's National Treasury is coordinating the program with development partners to strengthen public institutions and create conditions that encourage investment and job creation.

The Bank provided $300 million through its 2023 Energy Governance and Climate Resilience Support Program to improve Eskom's financial stability, restructure the electricity sector and establish the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA). Another $474.5 million was approved under the 2025 Infrastructure Governance and Green Growth Program to support electricity-market reforms, renewable energy integration, improved power distribution and transport-sector changes. The earlier financing included social protection measures for communities affected by the transition toward cleaner energy, ensuring that infrastructure improvements consider the needs of vulnerable households.

South Africa Opens Electricity Market to Greater Competition

A major part of the new reform program focuses on changing how electricity is bought and sold in South Africa, reducing the country's dependence on Eskom as the sole buyer and seller of power. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has issued a market operator licence to the operator within NTCSA, Eskom's separately managed transmission subsidiary. This development creates an important foundation for an electricity market where additional suppliers can participate, and businesses have greater opportunities to invest in power generation.

New Grid Capacity Allocation Rules will determine how electricity producers gain access to the national grid, creating a clearer process for connecting new generation projects. NERSA has established a Market Surveillance and Competition Unit to oversee trading activities and promote fair competition among participants entering the electricity market. The government expects wholesale electricity trading to represent 10% of total electricity transactions by December 2027, supporting a more competitive market and greater participation by independent power producers.

Freight Rail and Durban Port Prepare for Major Investment

South Africa's freight transport sector is undergoing major changes designed to improve the movement of goods, reduce logistics costs and attract private companies into railway operations. The Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager is responsible for allocating train paths across 21,232 kilometres of railway tracks under a published network statement that establishes access arrangements. In August 2025, the Department of Transport awarded at least 11 train slots across six freight corridors to private operators, marking an important development in the country's railway reforms.

The government expects at least six new private rail and port operators to receive regulatory approval by December 2027, expanding competition across important transport routes. Annual rail freight volumes are projected to increase from 161 million tonnes to 180 million tonnes, improving the transport of goods for industries that depend on efficient supply chains. Investment in locomotives, wagons and other rolling stock is targeted to triple to R6 billion, approximately $360 million annually, helping increase capacity and improve railway performance.

Durban port is receiving particular attention because of its importance to South Africa's international trade and the movement of containers across the country. A 25-year concession agreement signed in December 2025 with International Container Terminal Services covers Durban Container Terminal Pier 2, which handles approximately 46% of the country's container traffic. The investment is expected to increase the terminal's annual handling capacity from 2 million to 2.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units by 2028, helping reduce congestion and improve cargo movement.

Water Services, Climate Resilience and Job Creation Remain Key Priorities

The reform program includes South Africa's water sector, where stronger governance and greater private investment are expected to improve the reliability of services for households and businesses. The African Development Bank is supporting institutional reforms that can strengthen infrastructure financing, improve service delivery and help essential facilities withstand increasing climate-related pressures. More dependable electricity, efficient freight transport and improved water supply could create better conditions for businesses to expand and generate employment opportunities.

Kennedy Mbekeani, the Bank's Director General for Southern Africa, said the financing supports the institution's Four Cardinal Points by attracting private capital into electricity transmission and railway equipment, strengthening infrastructure institutions and creating jobs for young people. The Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to helping South Africa implement reforms that deliver improvements in essential public services and support sustainable economic development. For South Africans, the success of these investments will depend on visible progress through competitive electricity prices, shorter truck queues at Durban port, reliable water supplies and stronger economic opportunities.