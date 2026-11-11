Refugee Children to Gain Learning and Sports Support as UNHCR and ANTA Renew Pact

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and ANTA Group have renewed their "Moving for Change" global partnership to help displaced children and young people access education and experience the benefits of sport. The renewed agreement brings financial support and sportswear to programmes that strengthen learning, well-being and resilience among refugee communities in Africa. Children whose education has been interrupted by displacement will receive support to stay in school, continue learning during emergencies and join sports activities that encourage friendship and confidence.

ANTA announced its new three-year commitment, covering 2026 to 2029, during a signing ceremony in Geneva. The sporting goods group will provide $1.5 million for education, sports and protection programmes serving refugee children and young people in Africa. Its contribution includes 1.2 million items of sportswear to support participation in activities that help children develop their abilities and feel connected to their communities.

Tressa Rae Finerty, UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner, and Wu Yonghua, Executive Director and Co-CEO of ANTA, announced the agreement at the ceremony. Attendees included Ambassador Li Chijiang, Chargée d'Affaires a.i. of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, and Ding Shizhong, Board Chairman of ANTA Group. Olympic table tennis champion and ANTA Brand Ambassador Fan Zhendong joined the event alongside members of ANTA's senior management team to support the renewed partnership.

Support that keeps children learning

The partnership began in 2023 and has reached more than 300,000 children and young people across Ethiopia, Kenya and Burundi. Between 2023 and 2025, ANTA contributed $1.5 million and more than 1.2 million items of clothing and sportswear to support education and structured sports activities. That funding helped families meet schooling needs and gave children access to learning materials and activities supporting their physical and mental well-being.

More than 33,500 children received financial assistance and learning materials to help them remain in school during the partnership's first phase. Work to improve school environments included constructing 16 classrooms and developing sports facilities across 48 schools. Nearly 13,000 students took part in specialized sports training and competitions designed to improve health, rebuild confidence and create a stronger sense of belonging.

Sport gives young people space to grow

Ding Shizhong said ANTA's responsibility extends beyond the commercial value it creates to the contribution it can make to society. He linked that responsibility to the company's vision of becoming a respected, world-leading enterprise and its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Through the renewed partnership, he said, ANTA wants to help more forcibly displaced young people rebuild confidence, become part of their communities and move towards a brighter future through sport.

Fan Zhendong spoke about the chance sport gives children who have fled their homes to make friends and find enjoyment. He expressed pride in taking part in the event and encouraged more people to pay attention to the humanitarian needs of displaced children. His message reflected the partnership's focus on giving young people opportunities to participate, connect with others and experience joy through sport.

Flexible funding helps meet changing needs

Finerty said young people forced to flee need opportunities to learn, develop their talents and feel part of a community alongside the safety they seek. She explained that combining education and sport helps create those opportunities and supports young refugees as they build their futures. The renewed agreement brings those priorities together through support for schooling, protection and activities that strengthen children's well-being.

Greater flexibility within the partnership will help programmes respond to changing needs in the communities they serve. That flexibility is particularly valuable during emergencies and new displacement situations, when children's learning and access to support can be disrupted. Funding shortfalls are placing essential services, including education, under pressure, making adaptable support an important part of helping displaced children continue learning and taking part in community life.