New Labour Committee in Colombia Sparks Hope for Better Wages and Rural Jobs

Colombia's Urabá region, known for its banana plantations and oil palm production, is taking an important step towards improving working conditions and strengthening relationships between agricultural workers and employers. A new committee launched in Apartadó brings together government officials, trade unions and business representatives to discuss challenges affecting these major agricultural industries. Supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the initiative creates a permanent platform where different groups can work toward fairer employment, stronger businesses and sustainable regional development.

ILO News announced a report titled "Colombia promotes social dialogue through its first Sectoral Technical Committee for the banana and oil palm sectors,". The report describes how the Urabá Sectoral Technical Committee on Bananas and Oil Palm will bring different voices together to address economic pressures, labour concerns and the future of agricultural employment. Its central message highlights the importance of cooperation between workers, employers and public institutions in building a more productive agricultural sector that respects fundamental labour rights.

The initiative received official approval on 29 September 2026 from Antioquia's Departmental Subcommittee on the Consultation of Wage and Labour Policies, marking an important development in Colombia's approach to labour relations. Antioquia became the first departmental subcommittee in the country to establish a regional sectoral committee, giving other regions a possible model for addressing employment challenges through structured discussions. The Ministry of Labour considers the committee a pilot initiative that could encourage similar partnerships across other agricultural industries and territories.

A New Platform Bringing Workers, Businesses and Government Together

The newly established committee brings together representatives of the Ministry of Labour, trade unions and employers from the banana and oil palm industries to develop practical responses to shared problems. Roberto Sarasti de los Ríos, the Ministry of Labour's Territorial Director for Antioquia, described its establishment as an important milestone for labour relations in Urabá. He emphasised that stronger relationships between workers, businesses and government institutions could create opportunities for cooperation and support the region's economic development.

Business representatives expressed strong interest in a platform where companies and workers can openly discuss the challenges affecting agricultural production and employment. Marcela Díaz Suarez, Administrative Director of BIOPLANTA S.A.S., highlighted the importance of building partnerships that benefit oil palm workers and respond to the region's specific needs. Juan Esteban Álvarez, President of the Colombian Association of Banana Growers (AUGURA) and a representative of ANDI, pointed to Urabá's established collective bargaining experience as evidence that social dialogue can contribute to better working conditions.

Climate Challenges and Rural Employment Take Centre Stage

Climate-related pressures, changes in exchange rates and growing international competition are among the major issues that committee members have identified for future discussions. These challenges influence agricultural production, business costs and employment opportunities, making cooperation between workers and employers particularly important for the region's economic stability. The committee will examine how companies can strengthen productivity and competitiveness without losing sight of fair employment practices and workers' rights.

Employment formalisation will receive attention as participants explore the relationship between secure jobs, business productivity and everyday working conditions in the agricultural sector. Generational renewal is another priority, reflecting concerns about the future agricultural workforce and the need to create meaningful employment opportunities for younger generations. By examining these connected challenges, the committee hopes to identify practical solutions that support sustainable businesses and improve the quality of rural employment.

Workers Call for Real Action and Better Labour Conditions

Trade union representatives welcomed the new platform as an opportunity to make workers' concerns a central part of discussions about regional agricultural development. Guillermo Rivera, President of Sintrainagro, called for meaningful commitments from employers, the Ministry of Labour and other institutions to address the problems experienced by agricultural workers. His message highlighted the importance of turning conversations into practical decisions that can improve employment conditions and strengthen trust between workers and businesses.

The committee's work will be guided by decent work, respect for fundamental principles and rights at work, and meaningful social dialogue among participating organisations. Teresa Torres, ILO Country Coordinator for Colombia, emphasised that Urabá has already demonstrated how discussions between different groups can help transform disagreements into shared agreements. She described the new committee as an opportunity to build on that experience by bringing the banana and oil palm industries into a common process focused on social justice and regional progress.

The launch attracted representatives from several government institutions, employers' organisations and trade unions, showing broad interest in developing stronger partnerships across the region. Participants included the Government of Antioquia, COMFAMA, occupational risk insurers Positiva and Colmena, trade union confederations CGT, CTC and CUT, ANDI, local mayors' offices, 3F and CNV. Their involvement is expected to strengthen coordination between public and private institutions and support discussions that address the different needs of agricultural workers and businesses.

ILO Support and the Next Steps for Agricultural Development

The ILO is providing technical assistance through two initiatives, Setting wages and living incomes: a focus on agriculture (SAW-A) and Setting adequate wages: a focus on the banana sector (SAW-B). These projects receive support from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and German development cooperation (GIZ), reflecting international cooperation in improving agricultural employment conditions. The planned assistance includes guidance on organising effective discussions and a regional study examining productivity and the conditions needed to support stronger agricultural businesses and better employment outcomes.

During the launch, participants reviewed the committee's proposed membership, preliminary meeting schedule, planning activities and arrangements for monitoring responsibilities. Members agreed to establish a timetable for upcoming meetings and confirm the representatives who will participate in the next session, creating a foundation for continued cooperation between institutions and agricultural stakeholders. The committee's future success will depend on its ability to transform shared priorities into practical improvements that strengthen rural employment, protect workers' rights and support the competitiveness of Colombia's banana and oil palm industries.