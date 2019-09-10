Watch: Roof collapses in Kurnool during Muharram procession; scary video goes viral

Muharram procession did not end well in a village in Andhra Pradesh after a portion of a roof collapsed in Kurnool with people standing both on the terrace and below it. At least 20 people were injured due to the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment, news agency ANI has reported.

The roof collapse incident took place at Bandameedi Tandrapadu (B Tandrapadu) village of Kurnool district. The scary video of the Kurnool roof collapse has gone viral on social media and has left many people shocked.

(Warning: The video contains graphic visuals and might be offensive to sensitive viewers.)

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession, in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district, late last night. 20 people injured. They were later taken to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k2tPpsouCC — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

Muharram is a sacred month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the four sacred months of the year during which warfare is forbidden and is observed in many countries across the world.