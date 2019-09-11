Philadelphia Academy Charter High School evacuated due to chemical spill

Philadelphia Academy Charter High School has been evacuated due to a report of smoke inside the building, Action News has reported. The school, which is located at Tomlinson Road in Northeast Philadelphia, was evacuated as a precautionary measure and no injuries have been reported.

JUST IN: Philadelphia Academy Charter High School in Northeast Philadelphia has been evacuated due to a report of fumes inside the building. https://t.co/RYHfv36bu6 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 11, 2019

UPDATE: The strong gas odor which triggered the brief evacuation was caused due to a chemical spill in the chemistry lab of Philadelphia Academy Charter High School. Students have now been allowed to enter the school building.

Philadelphia Gas Works and a hazmat team cleared the spill and an all-clear was given, CBS reported.