Chennai: College bus gutted in fire; no casualties reported yet - media

A bus belonging to a Chennai college caught fire on Thursday, local media reported. It was not immediately clear if students were on the bus. There have been no reports about casualties yet.
Visuals being shared by local media platforms suggest that the bus belonged to Annai Veilankanni College in Chennai.
#Breaking || சென்னை பெருங்களத்தூர் அருகே கல்லூரி மாணவர்கள் சென்ற பேருந்தில் திடீர் தீ* ஓடிக்கொண்டிருந்த பேருந்தில் திடீரென தீப்பற்றியதால் மாணவர்கள் அலறல்* பேருந்தில் இருந்து மாணவர்கள் இறங்கி ஓட்டம்#Chennai | #Bus | #Fire pic.twitter.com/S1T2HQ18ia— Thanthi TV (@ThanthiTV) September 12, 2019
Further details about Chennai college bus fire are awaited.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.