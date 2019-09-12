International Development News
Development News Edition
Chennai: College bus gutted in fire; no casualties reported yet - media

A bus belonging to a Chennai college has caught fire. There have been no reports about casualties yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk Chennai
Updated: 12-09-2019 17:23 IST
A bus belonging to a Chennai college caught fire on Thursday, local media reported. It was not immediately clear if students were on the bus. There have been no reports about casualties yet.

Visuals being shared by local media platforms suggest that the bus belonged to Annai Veilankanni College in Chennai.

Further details about Chennai college bus fire are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : India
