Watch: Man miraculously escapes bus accident in Kozhikode; video viral

A man narrowly escaped death in Kozhikode after he was hit by a bus and even got tangled in its tire, visuals from a viral video showed. The bus hit a few two-wheelers parked along a road in Engapuzha town in Kozhikode, also dragging the man for a few meters but he had a miraculous escaped unhurt.

Many people immediately rushed to help the man and signaled the driver to stop the bus. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a shop nearby.

#WATCH Man has narrow escape after a private bus hit him yesterday, in Kozhikode district's Engapuzha. #Kerala (source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/YAgf8vOg66 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Also Read: UP: Bus collides with truck in Prayagraj, over 12 injured

The accident occurred near the entrance of Engapuzha bus stand near the national highway. The bus driver was booked for rash driving, Times Now reported.