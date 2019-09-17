International Development News
Watch: Man miraculously escapes bus accident in Kozhikode; video viral

Devdiscourse News Desk Kozhikode
Updated: 17-09-2019 16:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A man narrowly escaped death in Kozhikode after he was hit by a bus and even got tangled in its tire, visuals from a viral video showed. The bus hit a few two-wheelers parked along a road in Engapuzha town in Kozhikode, also dragging the man for a few meters but he had a miraculous escaped unhurt.

Many people immediately rushed to help the man and signaled the driver to stop the bus. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a shop nearby.

The accident occurred near the entrance of Engapuzha bus stand near the national highway. The bus driver was booked for rash driving, Times Now reported.

COUNTRY : India
