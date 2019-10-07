Philippines: LRT-2 to partially resume operations from tomorrow

Light Rail Transit System Line 2, also known as LRT-2, will resume partial operations from Cubao to Recto tomorrow, the official handle of LRT-2 tweeted on Monday. The first train will run at 6:00 AM local time, while the last train from Cubao will run at 8:30 PM, and the last train from Recto will run at 9:00 PM

Operations at LRT-2 are suspended from Thursday after a fire broke out due to power supply transformers mishap between Anonas and Katipunan stations. The fire was contained but operations remain suspended due to "technical and safety concerns." Meanwhile, LRTA is offering free buses from the Santolan depot to Cubao stations of LRT-2.

When fully operational, the LRT-2 route has a total length of about 13.8 kilometers running from Santolan in Pasig City to Recto in Manila with its daily ridership estimated at around 200,000.