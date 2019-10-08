Uganda govt dismisses rumors regarding MR campaign recruitment

Uganda's Health Ministry has issued a public notice on Tuesday to put to rest the fake recruitment messages being circulated on social media. In the notice, the ministry said the Ugandan government does not charge any fee during the recruitment process and continues to recruit professionals through official channels.

Over the past few days, rumors regarding the recruitment of "Polio Immunisation Volunteers" for the upcoming National Measles-Rubella and Polio campaign have been going viral on social media. The Ugandan government has dismissed these rumors saying that "supervisors and trainers for the National MR campaign have since been recruited, trained and deployed to their respective stations of duty."

ALERT 🚨: @MinofHealthUG is NOT recruiting "Polio Immunisation Volunteers" as published on various social media platforms. We would like to reiterate that we do NOT charge any fee from any individual seeking to work with @GovUganda. pic.twitter.com/3qux5HaP1B — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) October 8, 2019

The ministry also urged the public not to fall for such misleading messages and use the stipulated channels to apply for government jobs.