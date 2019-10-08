International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Uganda govt dismisses rumors regarding MR campaign recruitment

Devdiscourse News Desk Kampala
Updated: 08-10-2019 19:09 IST
Uganda govt dismisses rumors regarding MR campaign recruitment

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Storyblocks

Uganda's Health Ministry has issued a public notice on Tuesday to put to rest the fake recruitment messages being circulated on social media. In the notice, the ministry said the Ugandan government does not charge any fee during the recruitment process and continues to recruit professionals through official channels.

Over the past few days, rumors regarding the recruitment of "Polio Immunisation Volunteers" for the upcoming National Measles-Rubella and Polio campaign have been going viral on social media. The Ugandan government has dismissed these rumors saying that "supervisors and trainers for the National MR campaign have since been recruited, trained and deployed to their respective stations of duty."

The ministry also urged the public not to fall for such misleading messages and use the stipulated channels to apply for government jobs.

COUNTRY : Uganda
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019