Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building at Charni Road; fire tenders at spot

Rescue operations are underway after a level-3 fire broke out at a residential building near Mumbai's Dreamland Cinema, Charni road during the early morning hours of Sunday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and all trapped people have reportedly been rescued.

Further details are awaited.