Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building at Charni Road; fire tenders at spot

Devdiscourse News Desk Mumbai
Updated: 13-10-2019 07:54 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Rescue operations are underway after a level-3 fire broke out at a residential building near Mumbai's Dreamland Cinema, Charni road during the early morning hours of Sunday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and all trapped people have reportedly been rescued.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : India
