Vadodara: Building collapses; search and rescue operation underway

A building collapsed while work to demolish the building was underway in Chhani Jakatnaka area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Saturday, news agency ANI has reported. Laborers are feared to be trapped under the rubble and fire brigades present at the spot. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Update: A local news platform called Tv9 Gujarati is reporting that 2 people have been killed in Vadodara building collapse while 5 others have been injured.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.