Laayoune creates history by hosting first International Urban Forum

Laayoune, the city which is believed to have been founded by the Spanish colonizer Antonio de Oro in 1938, recently hosted the first International Urban Forum on the "City of Challenges" under the theme of Eco-Technological Innovation.

The Phosboucraa Foundation organized the International Urban Forum. The experts at the forum discussed the rapid transformation of cities and the challenges that ultimately highly need attention of the decision-makers, academics, professionals and representatives of the business world to identify the issues.

In another way, the forum in Morocco's Laayoune completed with laying the foundations of an eco-technological city charter. The organizer intends to offer the Moroccan Southern Provinces with a high-level platform to debate new regional revitalization measures. This is intended to meet the challenges cities confront while combining technological innovation and the protection of unique features related to culture, environment, heritage, and landscapes, as reported by North Africa Post.

The press release on the forum revealed that around 44 speakers from varied backgrounds (from over 15 countries) participated in the panels and discussed on the eco-technological cities. The experts believe that discussion on eco-technological cities was mainly required for the cities over the African continent. Although the African countries are urbanizing at a very high rate, still the cities fact the challenges most.