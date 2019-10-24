Forget mithais, these low-budget gifts will impress your loved ones

Diwali is almost here and e-commerce platforms have just made it sweeter with amazing discounts on things you can gift your loved ones. Now there should be no reason for you to be picking up those boring mithai boxes as Diwali gifts for your family and friends. To make it easier for you, we have listed out amazing low-budget gift ideas from different categories so you can ditch the mithai (especially the Soan Papdi) and gift something thoughtful and unique that makes you stand out from the rest.

Diyas and candles

Diyas and decorative candles are a safe bet when gifting into families, they are very useful to everyone, especially during the time of Diwali. Scented candles for bedrooms and living rooms are also easily available in India now and will make your gift stand out from the rest.

Recommendations:

Akhand Diya

Tied Ribbons Diwali Mutki Candles

Pottery Table Diya Set

Religious idols

Religious idols are perfect to be gifted on the occasion of Diwali and are easily available in a wide variety. They range from very cheap to very expensive depending on your taste and budget.

Recommendations:

Laxmi Ganesh Saraswati Idol Decorative Platter with Diya

Goddess Maa Laxmi Idol Bronze Statue

Divya Shakti Brass Lakshmi Ganesh Brass Idol

Copper tumblers

Promoting a healthy lifestyle with copper tumblers is an amazing thing to do for your loved ones. Available in sets and individual bottles, these make a great gifting option for your single friends as well as families.

Recommendations:

Obbi Set of Floral Printed Copper Water Bottle 1000 ml and 2 Glasses with Velvet Box Packing

Combo Pack of Pure Copper Bottles

Paintings

Recommendations:

Ganesha Rectangular Synthetic Wood Art Painting

SAF Saraswati Painting

Art n Store Maa Laxmi Showering Money Painting

Dry fruits/Chocolate tray

The good old decorated trays of dry fruits and chocolates never disappoint. Available in a wide range of variety on online stores, these open up whole new possibilities when it comes to gifting options on any occasion.

Nestle Swiss Chocolate Gift Pack

Dry Fruits Gift Hamper Box

Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Chocolate Gift Box