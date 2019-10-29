World Bank’s report shows Africa progress in social inclusion and what needs to be done

A new World Bank report titled "Inclusion Matters in Africa" reveals that Africa has witnessed significant progress toward social inclusion in the past few decades, moving at a pace faster than seen globally in many areas.

Africa has garnered global attention for its many achievements and its dynamism, and at the same time, it has taken the spotlight for its substantial challenges. The findings reveal that poverty has declined with further improvement in the outcomes of human development.

The reports also state that African countries have led the charge towards progress in some domains; for instance, in the past decade, the continent has implemented the most reforms promoting gender equality of any region globally. Yet, as in other parts of the world, positive developments have been uneven in Africa. They have left many areas and groups behind.

"As African countries urbanize and undergo multiple transitions, it is more important now, more than ever, to ensure that no one is left behind. Persons with disabilities, ethnic minorities, LGBTI persons, young people and ex-combatants are among the many groups that need our explicit attention. With a strong social contract, innovative financing and people's participation, social inclusion in Africa is eminently within reach," Maitreyi Bordia Das, lead author of the report and the World Bank's Global Lead on Social Inclusion.

This report sets out Africa's development imperatives within a framework of social inclusion. It contributes to the priority areas of a new regional strategy for the Africa region of the World Bank by focusing on women's empowerment, digital technology, fragility and climate change, among others.

The first chapter lays out the motivation for this work and clarifies concepts. It highlights the fact that social inclusion is intrinsic to poverty reduction and human capital accumulation and outlines the channels through which the costs of social exclusion accrue to society.

The second chapter highlights the major trends and transitions that shape the context for social inclusion in Africa and describes who may be left behind.

The third chapter provides pointers on the processes that underlie exclusion and those that foster social inclusion. It reminds us that social exclusion is fundamentally about relations of power.

The fourth chapter highlights Africa's movement toward social inclusion. And the fifth chapter concludes the discussion and provides guidance on framing the right questions for inclusive solutions.