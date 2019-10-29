International Development News
Development News Edition

World Bank’s report shows Africa progress in social inclusion and what needs to be done

World Bank’s report shows Africa progress in social inclusion and what needs to be done
The report titled “Inclusion Matters in Africa” sets out Africa’s development imperatives within a framework of social inclusion. Image Credit: Pixabay

A new World Bank report titled "Inclusion Matters in Africa" reveals that Africa has witnessed significant progress toward social inclusion in the past few decades, moving at a pace faster than seen globally in many areas.

Africa has garnered global attention for its many achievements and its dynamism, and at the same time, it has taken the spotlight for its substantial challenges. The findings reveal that poverty has declined with further improvement in the outcomes of human development.

The reports also state that African countries have led the charge towards progress in some domains; for instance, in the past decade, the continent has implemented the most reforms promoting gender equality of any region globally. Yet, as in other parts of the world, positive developments have been uneven in Africa. They have left many areas and groups behind.

"As African countries urbanize and undergo multiple transitions, it is more important now, more than ever, to ensure that no one is left behind. Persons with disabilities, ethnic minorities, LGBTI persons, young people and ex-combatants are among the many groups that need our explicit attention. With a strong social contract, innovative financing and people's participation, social inclusion in Africa is eminently within reach," Maitreyi Bordia Das, lead author of the report and the World Bank's Global Lead on Social Inclusion.

This report sets out Africa's development imperatives within a framework of social inclusion. It contributes to the priority areas of a new regional strategy for the Africa region of the World Bank by focusing on women's empowerment, digital technology, fragility and climate change, among others.

The first chapter lays out the motivation for this work and clarifies concepts. It highlights the fact that social inclusion is intrinsic to poverty reduction and human capital accumulation and outlines the channels through which the costs of social exclusion accrue to society.

The second chapter highlights the major trends and transitions that shape the context for social inclusion in Africa and describes who may be left behind.

The third chapter provides pointers on the processes that underlie exclusion and those that foster social inclusion. It reminds us that social exclusion is fundamentally about relations of power.

The fourth chapter highlights Africa's movement toward social inclusion. And the fifth chapter concludes the discussion and provides guidance on framing the right questions for inclusive solutions.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Boat carrying 114 Somali refugees arrives from Port of Aden

More than 4,800 Somali refugees have now returned home from Yemen since UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, commenced an Assisted Spontaneous Return ASR programme in 2017. In the latest departure, a boat carrying 114 Somali refugees left the Port...

Indian markets abuzz with speculation on personal income tax rate cut: Report

Following the surprise move to cut corporate taxes last month, speculation is high that a reduction in personal income taxes is on the cards next in India, a report by Singapores DBS Bank said on Tuesday. With the all-in corporate tax rate ...

Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.Sec...

Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

Zimbabwes central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.John Mangu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019