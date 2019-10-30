International Development News
Development News Edition

AfDB supports Togo’s soy processing company to ensure more jobs to young people

AfDB supports Togo’s soy processing company to ensure more jobs to young people
Daniel Komlan, the Chief Executive Officer of Agrokom composed a day work team with his nine employees. Image Credit: Flickr / USAID in Africa

The African Development Bank has been assisting Togo's capital, Lome-based company Agrokom. In the year 2011, the group produced only 50 tonnes of cakes for the local market. But the soy processing-specialized Agrokom's production quadrupled since the last three years and we are now serving the international market.

Daniel Komlan, the Chief Executive Officer of Agrokom composed a day work team with his nine employees. But with the other two machines acquired through the USD 20.3 million Youth Employment and Employment Support Project (PAEIJ), funded by the African Development Bank, it is account quickly move up a gear.

"We want to better meet the demand. I now have machines capable of cooking well between 5 and 8 seconds, whereas in the past, I needed an hour. I will recruit young people, train two to three teams that will work in a quarter time. The goal, by 2021, is to produce 10,000 tonnes per year," he said.

The Agricultural Growth Junction (JCAT) also has great ambitions. Located at the edge of the farming community of Atakpamé (a locality about 150 km north of the capital, Lome), this company specializing in the production and certification of organic soybeans has already stored, for 2018-2019, more than 10 200 tons of soybeans on a harvest area of ​​nearly 7,300 hectares.

On Tuesday, its managing director Toto Yao meets French potential customers to validate the purchase of production and guarantee the quality of the 15,000 tons of soybeans expected for the 2019-2020 harvest.

"The African Development Bank's financing (USD 272,000) has allowed us to make a qualitative leap in our activities. In three years, we went from 2,000 tonnes of exported soybeans to 5,000, then 7,000, and now 10,000 tonnes. In a short time, we will consider the transformation, but it requires big means," the director said, who employs 47 young permanent.

The African Development Bank's active portfolio in Togo is close to USD 427 million. It covers almost all of the key sectors of the country's economic development, namely infrastructure, rural and sustainable development, youth employment, the private sector, economic governance, financial and social inclusion.

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) +Rates per Quintal+

Rates per Quintal Coconut oil Rs.14,525-Nom, Coconut oil MillingRs.15,925-, Copra FAQ Rs.10,225-, Copra As it isRs.9,750-, Oil Cake Rotary Rs. 2,900-, Oil cake ExpellerRs.2,300-....

Gold prices up Rs 87 on weaker rupee, firm global markets

Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 87 to Rs 38,842 per 10 grams in the national capital on firm global trends and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. On Tuesday, gold had closed at Rs 38,755 per 10 gram.Spot gold prices for 24 karat...

Investors from tourism sector show maximum interest in Ladakh: Namgyal

As Ladakh stands on the threshold of a historic change, its MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has said investors from multiple fields have shown keenness to invest in the region, with the tourism sector drawing maximum interested parties. On Octob...

Divide and conquer: British PM Johnson launches high-risk election strategy

The phoney war is over. After months of rehearsing his election strategy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to run a high-risk campaign designed to exploit divisions over Brexit despite his public appeals for national unity. Ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019