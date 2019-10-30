International Development News
Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Ratan Tata in his first Instagram protest wrote, "I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram!."

Sharing a modest picture in a formal suit, Ratan Tata wrote, "I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram!." Image Credit: Instagram (Ratan Tata)

Business mogul Ratan Tata has finally joined Instagram on Wednesday and with a bang. His fans were quick to welcome him on the Facebook-owned platform and within minutes of announcing his debut, Ratan gained over 3,000 followers and his account was verified by Instagram.

Ratan Tata has also shared his first post on his new account. Sharing a modest picture in a formal suit, he wrote, "I don't know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!" He also added "I made it to the 'Gram!" in his Instagram Bio along with adding his positions at Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

He also shared the news on his official Twitter account with around 7.7 million followers.

His full name is Ratan Naval Tata and he is well-loved for his philanthropist activities. He is a former chairman of Tata Sons who serves as its chairman emeritus. He was also chairman of Tata Group, from 1990 to 2014, and again, as interim chairman, from October 2016 through February 2017, and continues to head its charitable trusts. Ratan Tata also features in the list of the richest people in India.

