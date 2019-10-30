International Development News
Development News Edition

Gabon’s Petroleum Ministry signs 7 new production agreements

Gabon’s Petroleum Ministry signs 7 new production agreements
The contract made by Gabon’s petroleum department is further said to be driving USD 250 million in investments. Image Credit: Max Pixel

Recently, Gabon has made seven new exploration and production sharing agreements with Sinopec Overseas & Gas limited, Assala Upstream Gabon, Perence Oil & Gas Gabon Limited and Assala Gabon SA.

Gabon's Minister of Petroleum and Hydrocarbons, H.E. Noël Mboumba signed the agreement. This is said to be the outcome of central African country's revised hydrocarbons code that seeks to create a more competitive environment for oil and gas investment.

The contract made by Gabon's petroleum department is further said to be driving USD 250 million in investments with assets in the Ogooué-Maritime province covering approximately 2829,35 square kilometers.

"We think there is real potential in these fields, most of the EPSA's that were signed today are being discovered. And we think, that with the new technologies, we will be able to develop and increase the level of our production and our oil reserves," H.E. Noël Mboumba said.

On the other hand, the signing of the new exploration and production sharing agreements' (EPSA) spoke to the attractiveness of the country's new hydrocarbons code that was enacted in July 2019 and has already seen the signing of nine new petroleum agreements.

Boasting 2.5 billion barrels in proven oil reserves, Gabon is one of the more established hydrocarbons producers in the Gulf of Guinea and, is currently on a mission to increase its oil production by 50 percent by 2020-2021. The signing of these agreements set the Central African country well on track.

Since its launch in November 2018, Gabon's 12th shallow and deep-water licensing round is still underway and is expected to conclude in January 2020.

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil says 17 killed in police action in Manaus

A shoot-out in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus between police and suspected drug traffickers left 17 people dead, local authorities announced Wednesday. The individuals exchanged fire with the police, 17 were hit by bullets and transp...

CORRECTED-Apple CEO's handling of trade war has helped buoy shares, investors say

When Apple Inc reports results on Wednesday, Wall Street expects flat fiscal fourth-quarter sales and lower full-year revenue compared with the prior year, mostly because of declining iPhone sales. Yet Apples stock price has hit all-time hi...

Pathologist says Epstein's injuries point to murder, not suicide

A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epsteins brother said Wednesday that evidence suggested the disgraced financier had not died by suicide in his jail cell but had been murdered. Michael Baden contradicted the official verdict of suici...

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'

A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJPs IT Cell. Add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019