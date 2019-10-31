Huber and Suhner enters mining market with innovative solutions for critical communication infrastructure

Drawing on its extensive experience in providing solutions for optical connectivity in harsh environmental conditions, HUBER and UHNER is now leading the way in supplying the mining industry with innovative bespoke solutions that address the market challenges.

Working with Ampcontrol, a key player in the industry for power solutions, HUBER+SUHNER has created a simple yet robust toolbox enabling rapid deployment of fiber optic networks in mines. With a modular, flexible design, the toolbox enables networks to be modified by miners dynamically and with ease. This is critical as the network topology changes continuously as the mine develops.

"As the fourth industrial revolution progresses, data connectivity is taking a more pivotal role – information from sensors, data-heavy automation solutions and data analytics must be conveyed across large distances and through challenging environments. Against this backdrop, fiber optic networks are critical enablers," said Dr. Thomas Paul, HUBER+SUHNER's Market Unit Manager Industry. "HUBER+SUHNER is highly-regarded for its knowledge and experience in the telecommunications industry, and across a breadth of challenging industrial applications. It is this extensive expertise that brings us into the mining market."

In mining, the communications infrastructure is paramount as underground communication networks are the critical link between operations underground and those working above the surface. With harsh environmental conditions and ever-increasing convergence of data, high-performance, quality, reliable and long-life solutions are essential for underground communication networks.

"The mining industry is automating rapidly, so demand for flexible and high-bandwidth communication is soaring," added Paul. "With our established experience in telecommunications we can provide solutions for the mining market based on recognised technology, while also offering specially designed, robust products that are fit for purpose, with ease of installation and the customer's individual needs in mind."

As part of its continuously growing industrial portfolio, HUBER and SUHNER supplies the mining market with cables, connectors and system solutions. The portfolio of products includes proven solutions developed from its expertise in the telecommunications markets, combined with products that are tailored specifically for the functions and requirements of the mining industry.

HUBER + SUHNER is continuing to develop key solutions as it moves forward in cementing itself as a leading supplier for mining solutions. Its fiber optic industry offering is complemented by radio frequency (RF) products that enable wireless data links.

At China Coal & Mining Expo 2019, HUBER+SUHNER will highlight its extensive expertise in critical communication infrastructure with key applications for video surveillance, clever fiber distribution hubs and multi-fiber connectors with quick-connect mechanisms that enable deployment of networks even by unskilled personnel.

"As the biggest mining event in China, the China Coal and Mining Expo is the perfect platform to showcase our expertise in the industry," concluded Paul. "With a major production location in Changzhou we are able to provide cables and cable assemblies for the domestic market as well as on a global scale." HUBER+SUHNER will be showcasing its capabilities in the mining industry at the China Coal and Mining Expo 30 October - 2 November in Beijing, China.

(With inputs from Huber and Suhner)