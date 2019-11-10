3 killed, 3 injured in a road accident in Bihar

Three persons including a minor boy were killed while three others seriously injured when a car hit a stationary truck in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred on NH 2 near Kushaha Mor under the Madanpur police station area when a car carrying six persons hit a stationary truck, in which two persons were killed on the spot and four others seriously injured, Madanpur police station SHO P K Saini said.

One injured person died while being taken to hospital, the SHO said. The deceased have been identified as Anup Kumar (12), Pintu Rai alias Anil Rai (35) and Yash Kumar (25), Saini said and added that all the persons (both deceased and injured) belonged to Rohtas district.

The occupants of the car were returning to Rohtas from Jamshedpur, he said. The injured persons were initially admitted to Aurangabad Sadar hospital.

Two of the injured have been referred to Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya while another has been referred to Narayan Medical College and Hospital, Rohtas for better treatment, the police said.

