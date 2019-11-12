US: Husband kills wife for her obsession with Hrithik Roshan, commits suicide

Dineshwar Budhidat of Queens brutally stabbed his wife Donne Dojoy. Her fault was she was a big fan of Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan.

The 33-year-old Dineshwar Budhidat was 'extremely jealous' because Donne Dojoy (27) had an obsession with Krrish actor Hrithik Roshan, as reported by The New York Post. Her liking for the 45-year-old Bollywood actor sent him into fits of rage.

She told me when she was at home watching a movie or listening to a song (with Hrithik Roshan in it), he would ask her to take it off because he would get so jealous, Mala Ramdhani, 52, a karaoke singer at Gemini's Ultra Lounge in Ozone Park, where Dojoy tended bar, opined.

According to Mala Ramdhani, Dojoy wanted to see any movie Hrithik Roshan acted. The report also revealed that Dojoy moved out of her apartment where she lived in with her husband but had agreed to stop by the place to watch a movie and be with Budhidat. But later in the evening, Budhidat texted his wife's sister, saying he had killed her, and instructing that the key to the apartment could be found under a flower pot, police sources said. He left behind his wife's body and hanged himself nearby.

Just after weeks of their wedding in July, Budhidat is said to have assaulted his wife. The die-hard fan of Hrithik Roshan had of protection against him that came in a court case that stemmed from his arrest in August for slapping and strangling her a week earlier inside their Queens apartment.

"I think he loved her but at the same time, he was obsessed with her, because of the type of job she did," Rodney, a friend of Dojoy, said in the report. "She looked good, she always made her money, so he was probably jealous of her," Rodney added.

The deceased victim's aunt, Silvin Dojoy said her niece was a lovely young lady, a beautiful girl. She said she was her niece was intelligent and a hard worker in her profession.

"He was a coward. Who acts like that? Lift your hands against a woman? That's a cowardly act. There is no reason for him to have done what he did. It's unbelievable. He had no right to do what he did," she said of Budhidat.