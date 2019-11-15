ISA Tourism becomes Indian market representative for 1FG, Singapore

One Faber Group (1FG), Singapore has appointed the ISA Tourism Pvt Ltd as its market representative for Indian market.

ISA is a boutique sales and marketing representation company for the hospitality and tourism industries, with a head office in New Delhi, while One Faber Group is one of Singapore's leading operators of a suite of leisure and lifestyle services, including attractions, guided tours, event venues, souvenir and lifestyle outlets as well as F&B operations. The Group's portfolio of products and services include the Singapore Cable Car, Wings of Time, Faber Peak Singapore, Arbora, Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Good Old Days, 100M Private Dining, Show Bites, FUN Shop, Cable Car Gift Shop and Faber Licence.

With this partnership, ISA will focus on building One Faber Group's brand awareness among the potential travelers from India and driving reservations directly to One Faber Group's booking counters and brand website. The objective of his association is to reach out to new evolving travelers such as young professionals, solo travelers, female travel groups and many more.

Mr. Buhdy Bok, Managing Director, One Faber Group commented, "As one of Singapore's leading operators of leisure and lifestyle services, One Faber Group continually strives to enhance the experience and create memories for its local as well as international guests. India continues to be one of our priority markets and the appointment of a market representative will allow more Indian tourists to discover our variety of memorable lifestyle experiences and embark on a delightful escapade with us."

Commenting on the partnership, Manas Sinha, Director of ISA Tourism said, "We are very proud to be associated with One Faber Group and to be given the opportunity to promote their global footprint. The fact that 1FG has appointed us as their marketing and communications representatives in India reflects their enthusiasm and interest in the Indian Market. We look forward to introducing more Indian guests to the One Faber Group brand and their amazing products and services."

In line with the Singapore Cable Car's 45th anniversary this year, 1FG launched a year-long line-up of activities, events, promotions and food and beverage creations from 30 March 2019 until April 2020.

(With inputs from ISA Tourism Pvt Ltd)