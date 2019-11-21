International Development News
Côte d'Ivoire efforts to reach 36 pct in contraceptive prevalence by 2020-end

Côte d'Ivoire has kept the target of 36 percent that is to be met by the end of 2020. Image Credit: Pxhere

Recently a report was launched in Kenya's capital, Nairobi that claimed countries in Sub-Saharan countries have observed a spike in the uptake of contraceptives among women of reproductive age.

African nations like Cameroon, Chad, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya and Ghana have witnessed the spike since 2012 being trailblazers in birth control. Côte d'Ivoire, the African country which has currently 21 percent contraceptive prevalence, is giving signicant endeavors to achieve a real leap in its contraceptive prevalence rate.

"The number of women that Côte d'Ivoire should reach compared to other countries, we have reached. But we have given ourselves a bigger goal to go beyond," said Dr. Kacou Akoman Yves Raoul of the National Program Mother and Child Health (NESP) in a conversation with APA.

Côte d'Ivoire has kept the target of 36 percent that is to be met by the end of 2020. Akoman said that plenty of efforts have been given. He also provided the example at the level of Ouagadougou Partnership.

The Ouagadougou Partnership was launched at the Regional Conference on Population, Development and Family Planning held in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in February 2011 by the 9 French-speaking governments of West Africa. Their technical partners and financial to accelerate progress in the use of family planning services in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

The main goal of the Partnership is to reach at least 2.2 million additional users of family planning methods in the nine countries by 2020. "The activities that are within these strategic lines of communication that we have just determined can participate in a few months in a real leap, since there, it is a matter of appealing to the population to generate demand," he added.

